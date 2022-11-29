Read full article on original website
Panther Wrestlers Split
The EP Panthers traveled to Rochelle on Wednesday night to take on the Hubs and Rock Falls in their first triangular meet of the season. The Hubs dominated the Panthers but EP bounced back against the Rockets for their first win of the young season. Against Rochelle Wyatt Goossens and...
Obituary- Robert “Bob” W. Sanders, Jr.
Robert “Bob” W. Sanders, Jr., 58, of Erie, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022 at Unity Point – Trinity, Rock Island. His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial visitation to honor his life will be held from 4 – 6 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Erie.
Erie’s “Whoville Hometown Holiday” On Display Saturday
The Village of Erie will get into the spirit of the Christmas season on Saturday with many activities starting at 3:00PM culminating with a Christmas Tree lighting in the Village Triangle following the lighted parade. Activities begin at 3:00 with Santa and Mrs. Claus paying a visit to the Erie...
Country Christmas Lights
Larry and Vicky DeNeve are once again inviting the public to view their Christmas light display located at their home off Felton Road near Prophetstown. This is the 20th year they have decorated their long, pine tree lined driveway with lights and animated displays for the public to enjoy. Saying,...
Tampico Toy Drive Underway
If you’re looking to lend a helping hand this holiday season the Tampico Toy Drive is currently taking donations to help those in need. Donations of toys or $$$ can be dropped off at 109 South Main St. in Tampico until the 15th. As part of the Tampico Toy...
Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade 2022 (video)
The 37th edition of the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade was the place to be on Saturday night as Main Street was lined with hundreds of folks who were looking to usher in the Christmas season. Over forty entries participated in the annual event with perfect weather conditions adding to the...
Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office releases Thanksgiving Enforcement Numbers
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
PFPD Levies For Additional Funds
Prophetstown Fire Protection District trustees met for their monthly meeting on November 12th at the Prophetstown Fire Station. Prior to the regular business meeting a Truth In Taxation Hearing was held to hear public comment on a proposed tax levy increase. There were no comments at the meeting. As the...
