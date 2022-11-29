Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail.

A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean views, and is popular among skateboarders, bicyclists, and walkers.

“A cave-in from erosion recently occurred along West Cliff Drive. Repair is in the planning design phase. Please avoid the area which has been barricaded and is dangerous,” City of Santa Cruz officials wrote on Twitter.

West Cliff Drive cave-in (Image courtesy City of Santa Cruz)

Repair work will be conducted by the West Cliff Revetment Project for replacing protective rip-rap and rebuilding the walking trail.

The city did not give an estimate for when repair work will be completed.

