ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away

KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail.

A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean views, and is popular among skateboarders, bicyclists, and walkers.

“A cave-in from erosion recently occurred along West Cliff Drive. Repair is in the planning design phase. Please avoid the area which has been barricaded and is dangerous,” City of Santa Cruz officials wrote on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYvYP_0jRWss1x00
West Cliff Drive cave-in (Image courtesy City of Santa Cruz)

Repair work will be conducted by the West Cliff Revetment Project for replacing protective rip-rap and rebuilding the walking trail.

The city did not give an estimate for when repair work will be completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Mail truck tipped on side on US 101 Southbound

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — One lane is blocked on Southbound 101 near N San Pedro Road exit after a mail truck tipped on its side Friday Morning around 7:35 a.m. A blue Toyota was spotted on the shoulder. Fire and police are on the scene. Traffic is being diverted around the truck. No injuries have […]
PACIFICA, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville man struck by driver in Santa Cruz while walking on Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened on Nov. 30 around 6:48 p.m. According to CHP, a 31-year-old man from Watsonville was walking on northbound Highway 1, as a 61-year-old woman from Capitola was driving an Acura heading northbound, struck the man as he was walking within the lanes of Northbound Highway 1, south of Park Avenue.
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX40

Winter storm impacts travel in Northern California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Rain and snow fell across Northern California on Thursday morning and is expected to last into the afternoon and evening.  In the Central Valley, rain is expected throughout the morning and afternoon from as far north as Red Bluff down to Merced, with a large part of the Bay Area also receiving […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Tracking the Storm: Live Updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies after Caltrain strikes vehicle in Burlingame

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a vehicle was struck by a Caltrain Thursday afternoon in Burlingame, officials announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 1:38 p.m. at the Broadway station near Broadway and California Drive where the driver drove onto the tracks of the station. Caltrain first tweeted about […]
BURLINGAME, CA
Silicon Valley

Massive subway and years of muck: $460 million contract paves way for San Jose BART tunnel

Santa Clara County has decided to buy a colossal mechanical worm to dig a tunnel the size of a four-lane freeway underneath downtown San Jose. On Thursday evening, the board of directors of the Valley Transportation Authority awarded $460 million to secure the enormous underground drill, known as a tunnel-boring machine, and other vital infrastructure in an 11-0 vote.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will West Cliff sidewalk collapse, continued erosion eventually pave the way for a one-way street?

The collapse of a section of sidewalk along West Cliff Drive last week shows that eroding cliffs pose a danger to roads and walkways along the coastline. Though some projects within the West Cliff Drive Adaptation and Management Plan are set for an undertaking, one idea — converting West Cliff Drive to a one-way street — is still just a concept. Could the recent cave-in change that?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy