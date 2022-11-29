Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

