hottytoddy.com
Looking Ahead to Possible Bowl Games for Ole Miss
The regular season of the 2022 college football slate came to a close last weekend and now everyone looks towards championship week and bowl game selections. Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the SEC after a 24-22 loss to in-state rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins a Finalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Saturday evening as they travel up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 inside the FedEx Forum. Ole Miss (6-1) looks to bounce back from a 59-55...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ KD Hill Named to SEC Football Community Service Team
Ole Miss senior defensive lineman KD Hill was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
hottytoddy.com
Commissioner Caldwell Seeks Local Input on Transportation Issues
Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell will be holding several town hall-style meetings across north Mississippi. “Hopefully, these are just the beginning of better communication between us all,” Caldwell said. “Originally these same meetings were scheduled in early 2020. COVID closures canceled them as venues closed and in-person public meetings halted.”
hottytoddy.com
UM Reminds Employees, Students that Marijuana is Considered Illegal, Regardless of Medical Card Possession
As the state of Mississippi continues to put the final touches on the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, the University of Mississippi reminded students and faculty about federal laws against marijuana. In an email sent out Friday morning to faculty, students and staff, the University said that federal laws and...
hottytoddy.com
Holiday Giving Week at Children’s of Mississippi is Dec. 12-16
Santa’s helpers around the state can deliver items to Mississippi’s only children’s hospital at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi Dec. 12-16. “This will be the first time that Holiday Giving Week is held at the Sanderson Tower,” said Jen Hospodor, director...
hottytoddy.com
Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel
Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
hottytoddy.com
University Expanding Food Rx Program
Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant to the UM Community First Research Center for Wellbeing and Creative Achievement,...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigates 6 Fatal Wrecks Resulting in 6 Deaths Over Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated six fatal crashes on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period started at 6 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ended at midnight on Sunday. MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting...
hottytoddy.com
University Expands Research Integrity and Compliance Efforts
The University of Mississippi has expanded and re-branded its Office of Research Integrity and Compliance to boost security and strengthen protections for university researchers and their projects. The newly-named Office of Research, Integrity, Security and Compliance, or RISC, a division of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, also has...
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
hottytoddy.com
Man Accused of Jay Lee’s Murder Let Out on $250K Bond While Awaiting Trial
The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee was granted bond Thursday by a Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge. During a bond hearing Thursday, Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was given a $250,000 bond. He will have to wear a GPS monitoring device at his expense and turn over his passport while awaiting trial.
hottytoddy.com
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Give to Those in Need During the Holidays
Lafayette County departments that serve the community all year still find time to give back even more during the holidays. The Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department rallied to help those in need this holiday season. No-Shave November. The Sheriff’s Department is participating in “No-Shave November” to raise money for...
