Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Why Titans' Derrick Henry is a cautionary tale if Eagles give Miles Sanders a big contract
PHILADELPHIA − It's no longer a question of if Miles Sanders will eclipse 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career, as much as when − and what that means for his future as an Eagle. Sanders has 900 yards rushing this season, already a career high, heading into the Eagles'...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Signing OBJ ‘Great Move!’ Says Aikman
FRISCO - A year ago, when Odell Beckham Jr. worked his way out of Cleveland to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, Troy Aikman opined that the move might backfire. Too many egos. Not enough chemistry. In fact, even after the signing, Aikman said the acquisition of Beckham (along with...
Centre Daily
Rams LB Bobby Wagner Brushing Off Reunion vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is set to see some familiar faces on Sunday when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. But the seasoned veteran is brushing off all the headlines. “It’s just another game," Wagner said. "It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Centre Daily
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily
Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice on Thursday and along the way reportedly added three additional players to the latest injury report. The three players added to the report were linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist), who participated in a limited role, and guards Alex Bars (knee) and Lester Cotton (calf) practicing as full participants.
Centre Daily
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Centre Daily
Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’
The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
Centre Daily
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Titans
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday will mark the final time that the city of Philadelphia will see its Eagles live in 2022. A three-game road stretch will follow the Week 13 matchup against Tennessee, meaning the 10-1 Eagles won’t be back at Lincoln Financial Field until Jan. 1, 2023, against the New Orleans Saints.
Centre Daily
Notre Dame’s 2023 Wide Receiver Class Is Special
There is no doubt that coming into the 2023 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame had to hit a home run with its wide receiver class. Notre Dame's roster was depleted by departures from the roster in recent seasons and late de-commitments in last year's class. Not only did Notre Dame...
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders is the One Making Noise Now
Miles Sanders remembers a lot of yelling when he arrived in town after the Eagles made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Yelling from line coach Jeff Stoutland. Yelling from then-running backs coach Duce Staley. Maybe not so much yelling as loud coaching. At least, current...
Centre Daily
Warriors vs. Bulls Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are back home on Friday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. Golden State is coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and will look to bounce back against an underperforming Bulls team. Much like Golden State, Chicago has struggled this year relative to their expectations. Despite the underwhelming start to the year for these two squads, both have high expectations and a lot of star power.
Centre Daily
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
Centre Daily
Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee’s Slow Start to Season
In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade. Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt. Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne To Enter The Transfer Portal
Irish Breakdown has confirmed what was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Notre Dame junior quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season. Pyne stepped into the starting lineup early in the season and the Irish went 8-2 in games he started. Pyne does...
Centre Daily
UFC free fight: Sergei Pavlovich steamrolls Derrick Lewis in 55 seconds
It took Sergei Pavlovich less than a minute to make his mark in the UFC heavyweight division. Looking to make it four straight, Pavlovich faced former title challenger Derrick Lewis this past July at UFC 277. Pavlovich cracked Lewis with a few big rights, which had “The Black Beast” on...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
