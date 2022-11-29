ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’

Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime

Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos

Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake

On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Seahawks & Rams LB Bobby Wagner Set for Reunion

Sunday, December 4th, has to have been circled on the calendar of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner for some time. Wagner, 32, will face his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, with his new team, the Rams, on Sunday. After spending nine years with the franchise, Wagner was released from the Seahawks this offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

With Everything on the Table, Will Special Teams Finally Eat?

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that everything is on the table when it comes to the Eagles’ beleaguered special team units. Sunday will show if it’s time for them to finally eat. So far, it’s only been one case of heartburn after another, from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills

FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily

Raiders QB Derek Carr: ‘The Main Word is Improve’

The Las Vegas Raiders have been far from the team they were expected to be -- and wanted to be -- this season. For the first time all season, there's a sign of consistent life, as Las Vegas has won consecutive games for the first time this year, both coming in overtime on the road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Odds Jameson Williams Debuts against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have an explosive player waiting in the wings to join their offense. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams began practicing prior to the Lions Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, head coach Dan Campbell won’t commit to whether or not the rookie will play in Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles vs. Titans

PHILADELPHIA - Sunday will mark the final time that the city of Philadelphia will see its Eagles live in 2022. A three-game road stretch will follow the Week 13 matchup against Tennessee, meaning the 10-1 Eagles won’t be back at Lincoln Financial Field until Jan. 1, 2023, against the New Orleans Saints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Texans BREAKING: Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. OUT for Browns

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be short-handed at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy