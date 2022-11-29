ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 big overreactions from the Steelers Monday night win vs the Colts

 3 days ago
In the wake of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Indianapolis Colts, social media was abuzz with hot takes about what this game meant. Here are the three big overreactions we came across after last night’s game.

This is a good football team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM2CA_0jRWs1m300
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Beating a bad football team doesn’t make you a good football team. It just makes you slightly better than the bad team you beat. Even head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged after the game the team played well enough to win but there’s lots of work to do. The Steelers have a real shot to win seven or eight games given the rest of their schedule but they will be meaningless in the big picture.

The Steelers don't need Najee Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjKZZ_0jRWs1m300
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone got really excited when they saw Benny Snell breaking off run and Anthony McFarland Jr. carrying tacklers. But make no mistake, these guys aren’t going to replace Najee Harris. You add Jaylen Warren to the mix and it changes the conversation a bit but don’t use what you saw last night as a way to criticize Harris.

The worst coordinator on the team is Matt Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlQyc_0jRWs1m300
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be clear, offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn’t a great coach. But aside from a handful of plays, he called a good game on Monday and definitely didn’t do the worst coaching job. He might not even be the worst coordinator on the team. Special teams coordinator Danny Smith is currently in charge of the worst coverage units in the NFL and they showed that last night.

