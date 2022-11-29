ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

yourcentralvalley.com

Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of...
NEVADA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

How bad is RSV in California?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

It is always cheaper to take the train from Fresno when touring California

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – One of the advantages of living in the Central Valley is its accessibility to numerous California destinations in a decent amount of travel time. Amtrak’s San Joaquins service provides a way to travel up and down the Central Valley and connects travelers with the rest of California. With this alternative, we wanted to compare the cost of traveling on the train and traveling by car. Is it less expensive to travel by train or car in California?
FRESNO, CA

