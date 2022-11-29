Read full article on original website
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of...
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
How bad is RSV in California?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to Dr. Jim...
It is always cheaper to take the train from Fresno when touring California
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – One of the advantages of living in the Central Valley is its accessibility to numerous California destinations in a decent amount of travel time. Amtrak’s San Joaquins service provides a way to travel up and down the Central Valley and connects travelers with the rest of California. With this alternative, we wanted to compare the cost of traveling on the train and traveling by car. Is it less expensive to travel by train or car in California?
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world’s largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California’s volcanoes have seen any action. Before it became Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lassen Peak rocked Northern California with a series of eruptions between...
