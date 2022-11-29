Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice on Thursday and along the way reportedly added three additional players to the latest injury report. The three players added to the report were linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist), who participated in a limited role, and guards Alex Bars (knee) and Lester Cotton (calf) practicing as full participants.
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Motivated to Prove Jaguars Made Mistake
On Sunday, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson will suit up against the only other team that had a chance to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, opted to select Georgia outside linebacker Travon Walker, instead of the University of Michigan EDGE defender.
Centre Daily
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Centre Daily
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Centre Daily
Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
Centre Daily
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Michigan men's basketball: Tipoff time, TV channel, livestream
Here is what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as the Kentucky men's basketball team heads overseas to face Michigan in the Basketball Hall of Fame showcase Sunday in London. The Wildcats are 5-2, beating in-state school Bellarmine, 60-41, Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. The Wolverines also are 5-2, fresh off a narrow loss to No. 3 Virginia in Ann Arbor, Michigan. ...
