At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO