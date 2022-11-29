Read full article on original website
Casper teen sentenced to prison term for role in drive-by shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to six to eight years in state prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in April. Matthew Pentinney and two co-defendants, Daniel Angel Marin-Laris and Terrin Bergh, originally faced seven counts of aggravated assault and battery against the occupants of three apartments impacted by the gunfire on April 4.
Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
(VIDEO) Casper police release body cam footage of shooting that led to death of suspect at fishing pond
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper Police Department released body camera footage related to a Sept. 2 officer-involved shooting near Lake McKenzie Dog Park that led to the death of a suspect. Corey Garriott was fishing at the lake in the early morning hours on Sept. 2 when...
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper man gets 4–8 years in prison in domestic violence, stalking case
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years in state prison on Monday for an assault on his pregnant ex-girlfriend last June. Richardson will receive credit for 151 days served since his arrest last summer. He was arrested just days after ambushing the woman in the parking lot of her workplace, according to the charging documents.
Evansville resident accused of domestic violence held on $85,000 cash-only bonds
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident is charged with felony domestic violence and multiple probation revocations after Casper police allege he choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in late November. James Knight, 29, is being held on $60,000 and $25,000 bonds, both cash only. These were requested by the state...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Nonprofit director and former deputy coroner named with family members in fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A former deputy Natrona County Coroner and nonprofit founder has been named alongside three others, including two of her children, as co-conspirators in a fentanyl distribution case begun last year by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations. All defendants and suspects named in the following matters...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
Mills man allegedly fired at occupied vehicle parked at police station
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills man is accused of following a vehicle with two people in it and firing a weapon at the vehicle after it parked in the Mills Police Department’s parking lot, officials said. Mills PD had posted a public alert for Brandon Waltrip, 38, on...
Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/23/22–11/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued
A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found
A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
