‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson’s Court Case Just Took a Major Turn
More than two years after Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of rape, the That ‘70s Show alum’s trial came to an end with a judge declaring a mistrial due to a hung jury. According to TMZ, the jury of Danny Masterson’s trial began deliberations two weeks...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
The Daily Advance
Shirrel Rhoades: Holiday classics, old and new, still worth watching
Key West’s Tropic Cinema is now showing a series of films that it calls Holidays at the Tropic. Among them are Ernst Lubitsch’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) and Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) — essentially the same movie, the second a remake. These two feel-good romances pretty much have the same plot, the letter-writing in the first updated to emails in the second. ...
Centre Daily
Emily Ratajkowski Has Transformed Beautifully Over the Years: See Photos of the Model Then and Now
Emily Ratajkowski has been in the acting and modeling business since she was just a kid. From landing guest-starring roles in shows like iCarly to turning heads on the runway in fashion shows, the London native has grown exponentially over the years throughout her career. And her fans have enjoyed watching her stunning transformation as an actress, model and a mom.
