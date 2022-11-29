Read full article on original website
West Virginia welcomes Delaware State on Saturday
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Mountaineers welcome Delaware State to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m. Saturday’s contest against DSU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WVU, Xavier to clash in Cincinnati
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hops the border to the Buckeye State to face Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. The Mountaineers (6-1) will revisit plenty of old memories...
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
Brewster Becomes Three-Time All-American
For the third consecutive season, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced on Friday. Brewster earned a spot on the third team and is the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an...
Kansas men’s basketball single-game tickets sold out
The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for the men’s basketball home game against Kansas on Jan. 7 at the WVU Coliseum are sold out. There are a limited number of tickets for the Kansas game which are still available by purchasing a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package includes matchups with Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for as low as $99.
Huggins: No “good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before Bob Huggins came home to West Virginia, he attained status as a top coach at Cincinnati. In doing so, he drew the ire of the Xavier Musketeers. Huggins faces Xavier on Saturday for the nineteenth time in his career as a head coach. Most of those meetings came as an active participant in the Crosstown Shootout, the storied, heated rivalry between the Musketeers and Bearcats.
FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
Brown to remain head coach of WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown will remain the head coach of WVU football, according to a statement from the university’s interim director of athletics. Following the announcement that Wren Baker has been named director of athletics at WVU, Rob Alsop issued the following statement late Wednesday afternoon, confirming that Brown will be retained as the head coach of the Mountaineers:
Several Mountaineers to Compete at U.S. Open
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin...
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s season ended on a high note Saturday when the Mountaineers topped Oklahoma State in Stillwater for the first time since 2014. Gold and Blue Nation will choose this week’s Elite Roofing Player of the Week, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WVU hoops tickets for Big 12 games and SEC/Big 12 Challenge on sale Thursday
Tickets for West Virginia University men’s basketball Big 12 home games and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the WVU Coliseum will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. through the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. MAC members and season ticket...
Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams
The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
Stories of the Week: November 27 through December 3
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. Authorities found the body of a woman who was reported missing in Barbour County. A new business is in the works at the former Kroger location along West Pike Street in...
