San Diego County, CA

UCSD education workers fight for living wages in Salona Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As inflation makes living in California more and more difficult, educational workers such as teachers aids and tutors claim it is becoming impossible to support themselves. On Friday, Dec. 2 a group of UC education workers protested their pay grade, fighting for living wages in...
Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit

OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
350,000 people to crowd Balboa Park for December Nights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – December Nights at Balboa Park is the biggest free holiday event in San Diego. Vendors and entertainers will riddle the streets. Over 300,000 individuals are expected to attend. Traffic in the area is expected to be horrendous. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano and Allie Wagner went live...
City to step up sidewalk vending ordinance enforcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is keeping a close eye on vendors operating in the Gaslamp District. Starting Dec. 2, officers with the department’s Central Division will be citing violators of the sidewalk vending ordinance. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May,...
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan

(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
Best Defense Foundation honors 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Best Defense Foundation honored this anniversary by making a small video to draw attention to the historic attack. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Founder of the Best Defense Foundation, Donnie Edwards to...
Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
Ray Lewis Law aims to protect elderly from online scams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, we hear sad stories about scammers taking money from hardworking people, and the elderly are the most commonly victimized. Last year alone there were over 92,000 elderly victims, totaling almost $2 billion in losses. Attorney Ray Lewis represents victims of elder abuse, including...
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
