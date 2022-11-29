Read full article on original website
Two Poway men sentenced to prison for firefighter's fatal fentanyl overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
kusi.com
UCSD education workers fight for living wages in Salona Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As inflation makes living in California more and more difficult, educational workers such as teachers aids and tutors claim it is becoming impossible to support themselves. On Friday, Dec. 2 a group of UC education workers protested their pay grade, fighting for living wages in...
Coast News
Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit
OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Wildfire Laws Stop Short During Neighbor Disputes
Defensible space: anyone who’s lived through a wildfire knows those two words well. They know homes with landscaping clear of brush and flammable vegetation have a better shot of surviving when the next fire sweeps through San Diego County. But what happens when your neighbor next door doesn’t maintain...
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
kusi.com
350,000 people to crowd Balboa Park for December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – December Nights at Balboa Park is the biggest free holiday event in San Diego. Vendors and entertainers will riddle the streets. Over 300,000 individuals are expected to attend. Traffic in the area is expected to be horrendous. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano and Allie Wagner went live...
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
kusi.com
City to step up sidewalk vending ordinance enforcement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is keeping a close eye on vendors operating in the Gaslamp District. Starting Dec. 2, officers with the department’s Central Division will be citing violators of the sidewalk vending ordinance. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May,...
Logan Heights duplex plagued by crime to be vacated
A Logan Heights duplex that city officials say has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Government Technology
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan
(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
kusi.com
Best Defense Foundation honors 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Best Defense Foundation honored this anniversary by making a small video to draw attention to the historic attack. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was joined by Founder of the Best Defense Foundation, Donnie Edwards to...
kusi.com
Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
County treasurer: pay property taxes or face penalties
San Diego County property owners have until Dec. 12 to pay their property taxes or risk paying a fine, said a press release sent by the county treasurer’s office.
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
kusi.com
Ray Lewis Law aims to protect elderly from online scams
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every year, we hear sad stories about scammers taking money from hardworking people, and the elderly are the most commonly victimized. Last year alone there were over 92,000 elderly victims, totaling almost $2 billion in losses. Attorney Ray Lewis represents victims of elder abuse, including...
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
kusi.com
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
