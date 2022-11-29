ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symptoms of MS Can Be Subtle—so Here Are the Signs Doctors Want You To Know About

By Kaitlin Vogel
 3 days ago
iStock

Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects approximately 2.5 million people worldwide, and that number includes many celebrities.

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021 while filming the third and final season of Dead to Me on Netflix. The actress took time off to focus on her health and recently made her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony where she was awarded her own star.

Similarly, Selma Blair shared her journey with MS in her memoir Mean Baby. In a post on Instagram, she wrote “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it.”

While this autoimmune condition affects everyone differently, there are signs and symptoms to be aware of. While it's important to know that some of the common MS signs don't necessarily mean you have this neurological condition, any concerning symptom is worth talking to your doctor about.

Early Signs of MS

Every patient will experience their own set of symptoms and symptom progression. But according to Dr. Leah Croll, Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and a neurologist at Temple University Hospital, some early symptoms to watch out for include:

  • Eye pain
  • Blurry vision
  • Double vision
  • Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs
  • Difficulties with balance

Again, if you experience any of these symptoms, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have MS, but it does indicate that you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Common Symptoms of MS

As MS progresses, Dr. Croll says some common symptoms include

  • Fatigue
  • Difficulties with memory and focus
  • Numbness and tingling
  • Weakness
  • Loss of balance
  • Dizziness
  • Vision loss
  • Bladder problems
  • Stiffness
  • Pain
  • Depression

Dr. Sarah Fredrich, MD, a neurologist with the University of Maryland's Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research adds, “There is no single symptom that is pathognomonic for MS, however, there are a variety of symptoms that occur more commonly. Common MS symptoms during an attack can include weakness, numbness/sensory changes on the face, arms, or legs, vertigo, unilateral vision change with pain with eye movements, and leg weakness with changes in bowel and bladder function.”

While relapsing-remitting MS, which is a type of MS characterized by periods of flare-ups and periods of remission, can present with a variety of nonspecific symptoms in people of all ages, there are a few helpful guidelines to know about, Dr. Fredrich adds. Relapsing-remitting MS does not tend to present with generalized weakness, generalized pain, or with symptoms that progressively worsen over a period of months to years.

Less Common Symptoms of MS

“Less common symptoms may include tremors, hearing loss, difficulties with swallowing, speech problems, seizures, itching, and periods of uncontrollable laughter or crying,” says Dr. Croll.

It’s also important to note that MS is more common in women than in men.

Women may notice that their symptom severity varies with hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menopause. Men are more likely to be diagnosed with a more progressive form of MS called primary progressive MS, Dr. Croll explains.

MS-Like Symptoms Can Also Be Symptoms of Other Conditions

MS can implicate any part of the central nervous system, meaning that the optic nerves, brain and spinal cord are all fair game. The symptoms that MS causes are directly related to which parts of the central nervous system have been affected, Dr. Croll states.

In the same way, any disease process or injury that affects the central nervous system can produce neurologic symptoms, just like the symptoms we see in MS.

“MS has a diverse range of presentations and symptoms, likely a reflection of the area of the central nervous system that is currently affected by the disease,” says Dr. Fredrich. “MS can affect any area of the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and not infrequently, the optic nerves which provide vision.”

MS symptoms are mimicked by multiple other diseases/conditions due to the great variety of symptoms that MS can present with, again reflecting the disease’s ability to affect multiple areas of the central nervous system, Dr. Fredrich adds.

When in doubt, ask your physician for a referral to a neurologist with specialty training in MS. He or she will be able to discuss your symptoms, perform an examination, obtain brain imaging if warranted, and ultimately provide an answer if your symptoms are due to MS.

Sources

  • National Library of Medicine: “Multiple Sclerosis”
  • Dr. Leah Croll, Assistant Professor of Clinical Neurology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and a neurologist at Temple University Hospital
  • Dr. Sarah Fredrich, neurologist with the University of Maryland's Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research

