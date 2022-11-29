Read full article on original website
Here’s what’s on the line for Michigan football in Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The excitement from another blowout win over Ohio State has barely faded, but the Michigan football team has a Big Ten championship to play for this weekend. Michigan is heading back to Indianapolis to play Purdue for the conference crown. The Wolverines are heavy favorites,...
How worried should Michigan be about Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines will travel back to Indianapolis to defend their Big Ten championship against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Pundits and fans of the Michigan faithful think the matchup against Purdue is all but sold up as the reigning champions of the Big Ten West Division look like an inferior opponent, especially after dominating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for the first time since 2000.
Michigan football star Blake Corum reportedly out for rest of season due to knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football star and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Corum, who was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year on Wednesday (Nov. 30), finished the regular season with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 11 catches, 80 receiving yards, and one touchdown reception.
Michigan State University students are working with MSP to help crack cold cases
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University students are working with Michigan State Police to help solve murders through a new pilot program at the school. They’re trying to solve mysteries, murders that have occurred years ago -- sometimes decades ago. They sift through old pictures, maps, recordings and other documents.
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025
DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
Boar’s Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Each December, students, faculty, staff and community members at Concordia University Ann Arbor come together to enact medieval Christmas traditions in the annual Boar’s Head Festival. Beginning in 1978 through the vision of three Concordia professors—Paul Foelber, John Sturmfels and Quentin Marino—the Boar’s Head Festival...
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
Neighbors fight against concrete crushing facility on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Neighbors in one Detroit neighborhood ask the city to prevent a new plant from opening in their community as they worry about noise and chemicals from a concrete crushing facility. On Thursday (Dec. 1), they delivered petitions to the city, hoping it didn’t get approved. It would...
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash. A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover...
Here’s where money for school safety is going after 1-year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – In the year since the Oxford High School shooting, how much gets spent on overall school safety has become a hot-button issue. In new numbers obtained by Local 4 from Michigan State Police, 150 public and private schools spent millions in state grants on security in 2022.
Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break. The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release. In the majority of cases, forced entry...
Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with...
Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Here’s where things stand in the murder case
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Six years ago today, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her Southfield, Michigan, office never to be seen again. Her body still hasn’t been found. Floyd Galloway, a former security guard who worked in her office, is facing murder charges in her disappearance. On Nov. 17,...
48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover crash overnight in Roseville, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue. Michigan State Police said the driver of a 2008 Ford...
Monroe County law enforcement cracking down on speeding drivers through February
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Law enforcement in Monroe County will be especially on the lookout for speeding drivers now through February of next year as part of a crackdown initiative. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, law enforcement in the county -- and throughout...
Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores. Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers. Here are 4 of our favorites:. CAHOOTS...
