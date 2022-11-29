Read full article on original website
Related
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Herschel Walker Called on Biden to Take a Mental Fitness Exam. But He Won’t Do the Same.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A few days ago, I wrote a piece noting that Georgia Republican Senate contender Herschel Walker, who faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnoff in a December 6 runoff, owes Peach State voters the release of his medical records. As Walker acknowledges, he has a history of dangerous and reckless behavior. He played Russian roulette with a loaded gun and fantasized viscerally about committing murder, and his ex-wife says he once held an ex-gun to his head. Walker asserts he doesn’t remember that horrific incident, but he claims other troublesome actions and violent thoughts were the result of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which causes a person to have multiple autonomous personalities. (Many mental health experts question whether this disorder truly exists.). And, Walker maintains, he has been cured. So regarding the violence in his past, Walker essentially says, It was my other personalities, and they no longer have a grip on me.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Herschel Walker Said He Got Into Law School. That Seems Highly Unlikely.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2014, Herschel Walker delivered a speech to a group of National Guard members in Wichita, Kansas, about overcoming hardship to build resilience and achieve success. Walker, now the Republican nominee for US...
It Took Ye Praising Hitler Before the House Judiciary GOP Took Down Its Infamous Tweet
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On October 3, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (now Ye) attended Paris fashion week wearing a shirt that said “White Lives Matter.”. Three days later, the Twitter account associated with...
The Supreme Court Just Announced Congress Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court refused to hear Donald Trump’s plea to keep his tax returns out of Congress’ hands on Tuesday. This action finally ends the battle Trump began fighting in 2016, even before taking office when he became the first president in modern history to refuse to reveal what was on his tax returns. He argued that he couldn’t because he was under audit—a status that even if it could be confirmed, tax experts said had no bearing on whether he could release them. The fight entered the courts when Democrats took over Congress in 2019, and the House’s Ways and Means Committee, which oversees taxation, requested copies of Trump’s returns and the administration refused to release them.
Donald Trump Said Something Kind of Interesting
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. About an hour into a presidential campaign announcement speech so boring that even Fox News cut away, former President Trump made an interesting point. For the most part, Trump hit all his usual...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Big Lie Proponent Herschel Walker Is Getting Campaign Help From Officials He Suggested Should Go to Jail
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two years ago, Herschel Walker said that some state officials who certified Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump should go to jail. At a campaign rally last weekend, Walker embraced one...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Voices: Republicans revel in Democrats’ railroad dilemma
The potential for a railroad strike has put progressive Democrats and President Joe Biden in a miserable bind. Democrats largely sell themselves as the party of labor unions, the right to a living wage and fair treatment on the job; Republicans are generally – but not always – more skeptical of organized labor, which they consider an obstruction to business and its engine of job creation.At the same time, American unions have not always gotten along with Democratic White Houses. Many labor unions opposed the North American Free Trade Agreement that took shape under Bill Clinton, while teachers’ unions frequently...
Herschel Walker Should Release His Medical Records
Editor’s note: The below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. The newsletter is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
MAGA Election Denier Jim Marchant Just Lost His Bid for Nevada Secretary of State
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I published an investigation showing that Nevada Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was deceiving voters by wildly misrepresenting his business history. After the story came out, Marchant told fellow election denier Steve Bannon, “Mother Jones did some sort of colonoscopy on me and they came up with everything.” He contested nothing.
President Biden plans a border policy overhaul
Title 42 — the Trump-era public health policy that allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border — is set to end shortly before Christmas. Now, Axios has learned that the Biden administration is considering some drastic measures to replace it. Plus, Democrats could change which...
Democrats plan major shake-up to voting rules before 2024 election
The Democratic National Committee will vote on a flurry of voting rules ahead of the 2024 elections this week, with party leaders set to consider changes to the presidential primary calendar that could boot Iowa from its coveted first-in-the-nation voting slot.
An Oath Keeper Took the Stand in Her Own Defense. It Went Badly.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Jessica Watkins, an Oath Keeper charged with seditious conspiracy, struggled Thursday under cross examination by prosecutors—at one point shouting that the 2020 election had been stolen from Donald Trump. “Half this country...
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
899
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 0