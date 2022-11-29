Read full article on original website
Related
PYMNTS
B2B Payments Fraud Remains Top Concern for Business
Inflation may be inescapable but research shows businesses are actually more worried about fraud. According to the “B2B Payments Fraud Tracker,” from PYMNTS and nsKnox, worries about payments fraud was the number one concern for businesses. While surprising, this top-of-mind concern is well-founded, given that fraud against businesses...
JG Wentworth Buys Stilt’s Digital Lending Platform
JG Wentworth has acquired FinTech and personal loan lender Stilt’s digital lending platform. With the acquisition, JG Wentworth, a consumer financial services company, will accelerate its entry into consumer lending, the company said in a Monday (Dec. 5) press release. “The Stilt platform will provide industry-leading digital capabilities to...
Car IQ and Verra Mobility Partner on Toll Payment Suite
Car IQ has partnered with Verra Mobility to provide its fleet customers with a complete toll payment suite. By partnering with Verra Mobility, which provides toll management and smart mobility technology solutions, Car IQ will expand beyond fuel and parking payments, Car IQ said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release.
Nubank Boosts Investment and Gains Regulatory Approval in Mexico
Nubank has added a $330 million equity capitalization to its investment in Mexico. The Brazilian digital financial services platform said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that this brings its investment in the country to $1.3 billion and has become one of the largest foreign investors in the country.
Payments Orchestration Helps Smaller Merchants Compete With eCommerce Giants
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can finally remove persistent payment pinch points that have long favored the online juggernauts. While superior service has always been a hallmark advantage of small businesses, their ability to compete with billion-dollar platforms and brands at checkout has been limited and out of reach, a critical shortcoming in an area that PYMNTS’ data shows to be among the most vital in conversion and customer retention.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Cloud-Based Innovations Offer Retailers Cheaper Path to Cutting Edge
In a year filled with belt-tightening and challenges, retailers are tapping cheaper cloud-based tech solutions. From the ongoing Ukraine crisis and supply chain issues to an energy crisis and decreased consumer spending caused by rising inflation, this tough economic period has caused cutbacks and revisions, especially in new tech investments that have been powering their omnichannel transition since the start of the pandemic.
Nigeria Cuts ATM Cash Withdrawals and Urges eNaira Use
The Central Bank of Nigeria has redefined ATM withdrawal limits to encourage digital currency usage. In a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release, the CBN said that the daily maximum customer ATM withdrawal for naira, Nigeria’s currency, is now capped at 20,000 naira ($45). This is a huge step down from the previous limit of 150,000 naira ($337) per day.
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
Curve Secures $1Billion Credit Facility to Fund Consumer Loans
Curve has secured a $1 billion credit facility from Credit Suisse. The U.K.-based FinTech will use the money to fund its consumer lending product, Curve Flex, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Curve Flex, which was launched last year, enables customers to split any transaction...
Google, Splitit Team on Installments
Installment payments firm Splitit is expanding its relationship with the Google Store to new markets. Splitit and Google first teamed up last year to bring Splitit's buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering to Google Store customers in Japan. Under the new agreement, Splitit will extend that arrangement to offer BNPL...
Galileo Debuts BNPL Service for Banks and FinTechs
Galileo Financial Technologies has unveiled a buy now, pay later solution for banks and FinTechs. The new tool lets financial institution enter the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market and provide more spending power to customers at a time when the industry is posed to skyrocket, Galileo said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 6).
FCA Prepares to Clamp Down on Crypto and BNPL Marketing
The FCA has proposed new measures to clamp down on unfair or misleading financial marketing. The proposals, outlined in a consultation paper published on Tuesday (Dec. 6), target crypto asset service providers and buy now, pay later (BNPL) loan providers. Although the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) itself does not...
Beauty Subscriptions Are First to Go as Consumers Reduce Spending
As consumers reevaluate subscriptions amid inflation, new data shows beauty memberships are the most vulnerable. In fact, a greater share of customers is cutting out their subscriptions to beauty products than to any other kind of product or service, according to the November edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration.
Zimpler Launches Paylink Solution for Invoice Payments
The Swedish FinTech Zimpler announced the launch of its Paylink solution on Monday (Dec. 5). Joining the ranks of Mastercard’s Pay-by-Link, Zimpler’s new solution allows businesses to send electronic invoices with a payment link attached that enables clients to make payments directly from their bank accounts. In a...
PYMNTS
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Securities Laws Cover Crypto Trading
Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher reportedly said new laws are not needed for cryptocurrency trading. “The laws already exist, and I think they’re just going to be implemented more strongly,” Sprecher said at a conference organized by Goldman Sachs Group, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 6). Intercontinental Exchange is...
FSB to Enhance Monitoring of DeFi-Specific Vulnerability Indicators
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is stepping up its monitoring of crypto-assets and decentralized finance (DeFi). During its Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 5 and 6) meeting in Basel, Switzerland, the FSB Plenary — which includes national authorities responsible for financial stability in 24 countries and jurisdictions — said it will enhance its monitoring to include DeFi-specific vulnerability indicators, according to a Dec. 6 press release.
NMI Buys Agreement Express for Merchant Onboarding
Payments platform NMI has acquired the payment solutions of onboarding software provider Agreement Express. According to a Tuesday (Dec. 6) news release, the purchase includes the onboarding, underwriting and risk monitoring capabilities of Agreement Express. “With the addition of Agreement Express’s payments solutions, NMI has expanded its full commerce enablement...
Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours
You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0