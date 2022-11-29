Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 Kent State DE Commit Maverick Gracio Making Official Visit to Pitt
Maverick Gracio has been committed to Kent State since August, but a highlight-reel senior season has drawn out increased interest from Power Five programs. Gracio, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound three-star defensive end from Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach, Florida, made an official visit to Illinois in November, and now he has another lined up.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Status of Pitt’s Remaining 2023 Commitments
It’s been a rough couple week for the Pitt Panthers in terms of defections from the program, either through decommitments or transfers. Wide receiver Jaylon Barden, defensive back Judson Tallandier, cornerback Khalil Anderson and defensive end Sam Williams all announced this week their intentions of transferring. Keep in mind, some transfers are 100% the decision of the player, while others are “encouraged” by the program. In terms of de-commitments, Pitt lost 3-star cornerback Brice Pollock and 3-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: Pitt One of Two ACC Teams in Consideration for Sun Bowl
If the memory of a 3-0 final score still wakes you up at night in a cold sweat, I’ve got some bad news. According to a report from KTSM.com’s Colin Deaver, Pitt is one of the two ACC teams in consideration for playing in the 2022 Sun Bowl.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 1
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Defensive Back Khalil Anderson Enters The Transfer Portal
Pitt has lost defensive back Khalil Anderson to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman from Riverwood High School in Atlanta, Georgia announced that he’s leaving the program and looking for another place to call home. “Let me begin by thanking God for ordering my steps in the ongoing...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Syracuse and former Beaver Falls Star Josh Hough Enters Transfer Portal
Syracuse defensive lineman and former Beaver Fall star, Josh Hough, announced his entry into the transfer portal on Wednesday. “I’d like to thank the Syracuse nation, my team and my family for supporting me during my journey into collegiate football and academics,” Hough wrote in a tweet. “After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DE Sam Williams Enters Transfer Portal
Pitt sophomore defensive end Sam Williams has decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. Since the end of the regular season on Saturday, Williams is the fourth player to transfer from Pitt (cornerback Khalil Anderson, defensive back Judson Tallandier and wide receiver Jaylon Barden). ”It’s been a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction After Pitt’s Big Road Win Over NC State
On Friday night, Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson led Pitt (6-3) over NC State, 68-60, on the road for the Panthers’ fifth-straight win. Check out the Twitter reaction following the game.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 Kicker Samuel Carpenter Commits to Pitt as Preferred Walk-On
While Ben Sauls has locked himself in as Pitt’s starting kicker for the foreseeable future, it’s important to have options. And Pitt has added another option. Samuel Carpenter, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound kicker from Foxborough High School in Foxboro, Massachusetts, has committed to Pitt’s class of 2023 as a preferred walk-on.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 42 – End of the Season Awards, Revenge on “The U”, & Bowl Game Dream Scenarios
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 16:30 – Miami Recap. It took 12 weeks, but Pitt finally has a good offense! And the defense stayed hot and massacred Miami.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Comeback Against Tulsa Falls Short, 65-59
A furious 24-5 Duquesne Women’s Basketball comeback fell just short as Tulsa got the better of the Dukes by a 65-59 count Thursday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (5-2) was paced by Ayanna Townsend’s career-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Townsend also pulled down seven rebounds. Megan McConnell set a personal best with her 15 rebounds. It also was her fourth game with at least 10 rebounds this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Inside The Dukes: Circus Act For Steel City Kid
As the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team attempted to put the finishing touches against a resilient UC Santa Barbara, Dae Dae Grant had the ball in his hands, with the shot clock set to expire and fired up a prayer from beyond the arc. On Grant’s release, his entire right...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Belle Vernon Holds on to Beat Central, Advance to State Final
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Belle Vernon (12-2) was pushed to the limit in the PIAA Class-3A playoffs, with their Leopards’ semifinal against Central coming down to a fourth down Hail Mary in the end zone, but the ball hit the turf and Belle Vernon held on to beat Central (11-3) 21-17, and advance to the state championship.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Roundup: Aliquippa, Union Advance to State Finals
Allentown Central Catholic got on the scoreboard first with a field goal and trailed only 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Aliquippa after that, as the Quips rolled the Vikings, 31-10, to earn a place in the PIAA Class-4A championship game against Bishop McDevitt out of Harrisburg. Quentin Goode started the rout by finding John Tracy for a screen pass that went 56 yards for a touchdown with 9:18 left in the 2nd quarter. Donovan Walker followed with an interception and returned it 17 yards to the Quips’ 35-yard line. Tracy found pay dirt again on a 6-yard touchdown run to put Aliquippa up 18-3. The Quips missed their first two PAT attempts and failed on a two-point conversion.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Westinghouse Stifles Steel Valley, Makes First State Title Game in Program History
The Westinghouse Bulldogs advanced to their first PIAA State Championship game in program history with a 26-7 win over the Steel Valley Ironmen. Westinghouse is the third City League team to play in the championship game. The Bulldogs’ offense was dead in the water for much of the third quarter,...
