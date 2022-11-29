ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Non-profits giving back to Hurricane Ian victims in Lee County

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
On Giving Tuesday, it’s a gentle reminder to give back if you can.

Habitat for Humanity's CEO Becky Lucas told Fox 4 that for them, it's an opportunity to help others after Hurricane Ian.

“Now we have a tidal wave of more need coming our way with families who have lost their homes and need repairs,” said Lucas.

Lucas said even before Ian, Habitat for Humanity in Lee and Hendry County was already building homes for low-income families.

“We were already working with 500 families in our housing and counseling program,” said Lucas.

Lucas said on Giving Tuesday that Habitat for Humanity would match up to $1 million in donations, dollar for dollar for the nonprofit's hurricane recovery fund.

Lucas said that's money that will help organizers build, hopefully, an additional 350 homes for families in need.

“I have to say people are truly coming together in unprecedented ways to help others rebuild, the vulnerable. Low-income earning families in our community and it takes everybody,” said Lucas.

That sense of community is felt from Cape Coral all the way down to Bonita Springs where organizers with The Wonder Gardens also felt the impact of Ian.

“We had significant damage throughout the gardens,” said Executive Director Neil Anderson.

On Tuesday, Anderson said donations on Giving Tuesday would help families send their children to their winter camp, free of charge.

"You have that peace and connection to living things and whether that be in the animal collection or the botanical collection, but ya know, life needs life,” said Anderson.

Anderson said it's been tough to bounce back from the destruction left by Ian, but he pointed to the community for what makes it all worth it

“Its all about the animals and it's about the botanical collection but it's really about the people that come in,” said Anderson.

Lucas also puts a focus on the community, saying it's about keeping those people living in our Southwest Florida communities.

“Everyone now, understands the importance and the impact of home, I think that we are all in this together,” said Lucas.

Click here to donate to Habitat for Humanity.

Click here to connect with The Wonder Gardens.

FOX 4 WFTX

