Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Viewers flock to eruption of world's largest volcano
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world's largest volcano oozed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of awestruck viewers who jammed a Hawaii highway that could soon be covered by the flow. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, causing volcanic ash and debris to drift down from...
Idaho State Journal
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2022
From the excitement of crowds greeting Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, as they visit the United States, looking for new ways to address climate change; to the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, among Earth’s most active volcanoes; to protesters in Beijing, demonstrating against strict anti-virus measures in China, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Comments / 0