From the excitement of crowds greeting Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, as they visit the United States, looking for new ways to address climate change; to the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, among Earth’s most active volcanoes; to protesters in Beijing, demonstrating against strict anti-virus measures in China, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

