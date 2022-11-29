Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Old church to see new life as Waddington history museum
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The village of Waddington needs engineering work done in order to build a new history museum. That isn’t cheap, but it found a way to get it done by enlisting help from local college students. “It’s actually one of, if not the oldest building...
informnny.com
Tupper Lake Wild Center lights up for the holidays
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Adirondack Park, the Wild Center stands tall as a conduit between people and nature. Its 115-acre campus offers an elevated walk and exhibits about the natural world of the Adirondacks – and over the holidays, it adds something else. This winter,...
lakeplacidnews.com
Christmas wish lists for kids
LAKE PLACID — A Christmas tree stands on the far side of the Adirondack Bank lobby, with wrapped presents underneath. Showcased among the colorful bulbs on the tree are wish lists for boys and girls who need a little extra help this holiday season. It’s the Families First Christmas...
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
lakeplacidnews.com
GIVING BACK: After 30 years, Placid’s thrift shop eyes expansion
LAKE PLACID — Linda Young sat among secondhand treasures Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Helping Hands Thrift Shop. Books, shoes, clothes, backpacks and an assortment of odds and ends covered every surface and hung on every hook. It’s a physical representation of this community’s spirit of giving.
lakeplacidnews.com
Village approves Main Street closure, festival for FISU Games
LAKE PLACID — An event and closure plan for Main Street during the 2023 FISU Games has been approved. The Lake Placid Village Board of Trustees last week approved a 10-day festival on Main Street, which will open and close with the Games — from Jan. 12 to 22.
wwnytv.com
Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Hugh P. Wing, 74, of Pine Street, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of the Bray Road, Norwood, will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood. Mary Jane passed away on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Mary Jane is survived by two step-children, Robert (Pamela) MacDonald and Judy (David) Jackman; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and a brother Rev. Rodney Ruger, Oregon City, OR. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Robert and her three siblings Richard Ruger, Esther Briggs and Evelyn Knowlton.
flackbroadcasting.com
West Carthage Home has porch damaged by falling tree
JEFFERSON COUNTY- A North Country home had its porch damaged Wednesday night after a tree fell over. It happened sometime around 10:30 p.m. on South Main Street in West Carthage, NY. West Carthage Fire Department was the primary responder. According to an update from WWNY-TV, the tree took down some...
wwnytv.com
Clifford J. Laing, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clifford J. Laing, 80, of County Route 35, passed away early Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Fay F. Burnham, 92, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Fay F. Burnham, 92, of State Highway 420, passed away on December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fay was born February 2, 1930 in Canton, NY, the son of the late Mark and Violet (Dafoe) Burnham. He attended school in Pyrites and later joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after two years of service. Fay married Loretta Gauthier on April 30, 1955 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. In 1953, Fay started working at Alcoa in the Pot Rooms and later in the Ingot Department, retiring after 39 years.
wwnytv.com
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home in Potsdam. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Waide J. Belile, 65
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waide J. Belile age 65 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
wwnytv.com
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
wwnytv.com
Ambulance workers recount challenges during huge lake effect storm
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - When lake effect snow rolled into the north country on November 18, emergency workers faced a major challenge. We checked in with volunteer ambulance squads to see what they had to do to make it through the storm. The storm dumped several feet of...
wwnytv.com
Barbara A. Sholette, 82
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was in Rochester for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and therefore was surrounded by her loving family during her passing. Funeral Services will be held for Barb on December 9th...
WCAX
Tupper Lake awarded $10 million in state grants
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly $10 million is going to Tupper Lake, New York, for a slew of projects as part of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The governor’s office says the projects are designed to improve public spaces downtown and expand businesses, housing, and recreation. The awards grants include $2.5 million to redevelop a historic building into 70 apartments. Another nearly $2 million will go towards redeveloping a factory into workforce housing, coworking space, and a brewery. An award of $2.5 million will be used to improve streetscapes in the uptown corridor. And nearly $700,000 will be used for upgrades to the State Theater.
wwnytv.com
Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings
HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.
mynbc5.com
Officials seek community input in search for new Malone school superintendent
MALONE, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District (CSD) in New York is seeking the school community's input as it begins its search for a new superintendent. Malon CSD has recently launched a new survey asking the community what characteristics they would like to see in a new leader.
wwnytv.com
Helen E. Robinson, 95, formerly of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Helen E. Robinson, age 95, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice Center in Newport, NC. There will be a memorial mass for Helen at a later date at the St. James...
Comments / 0