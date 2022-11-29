BSO releases composite sketch of accused I-95 shooter 00:32

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of the subject they say fired several rounds at two vehicles on the highway Sunday night.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 on Interstate 95 southbound between the Sunrise Boulevard exit and the Broward Boulevard exit.

Responding officers located two victims, a man and a woman who were shot while driving on the interstate.

The two victims were transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

"Further investigation revealed, a newer model white BMW i8 side-swiped the victims' Nissan Sentra. At that point, shots were fired by the driver of the BMW. The male victim sustained injuries that are not life-threatening; however, the female's injuries are considered life-threatening," BSO said.

"A third victim, who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified at a nearby hospital. The third victim is a juvenile female and sustained injuries that are not life threatening. Detectives believe the same BMW i8 was also involved in this shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road."

Detectives said the shooter's vehicle may have damage to the side view mirror on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Violent Crimes Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356. Reports can also be made by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.