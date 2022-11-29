ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

probrewer.com

Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!

Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Best of Oceanside Stay and Play Local Spotlight: The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza

The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza is a local, family-owned restaurant catering to a customer that appreciates fresh, made-to-order food with the highest quality produce. Set in a comfortable yet “industrial meets maritime” atmosphere, the restaurant features a sushi-style bar allowing for a private viewing of their “pizzaiolos” in action. All of this is centered around their exclusive, 100% coal fire oven — the largest of its kind from Santa Rosa to the Mexico border! The imaginative menu offers delicious lunch and dinner items and serves up cold craft beers plus the largest selection of wines in North County. Whether you sit outside and chill on the new patio or relax inside, you’ll be glad you came.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

350,000 people to crowd Balboa Park for December Nights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – December Nights at Balboa Park is the biggest free holiday event in San Diego. Vendors and entertainers will riddle the streets. Over 300,000 individuals are expected to attend. Traffic in the area is expected to be horrendous. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano and Allie Wagner went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Navy offers land around NAVWAR in exchange for updated facilities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the Midway District is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is live in the Midway District...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The holiday season kicks off with December Nights at Balboa Park

The city of San Diego will put on December Nights at Balboa Park, the largest free holiday festival that brings families together from throughout the region to kick-start the holiday season. December Nights is a free family-friendly event that takes place on Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m.,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

3000 officers to partner with local kids for Shop with a Cop

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shop with a Cop is an annual event established in 1994 and sponsored by local law enforcement, SeaWorld, Target and STAR/PAL which aims to provide children with school gear and encourage positive relationships with police. This year, the host agency is Escondido PD. In December...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

City hosts Homeless Summit at Downtown Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis grows worse each month and local leaders have struggled to provide viable solutions. The state, under Gavin Newsom’s leadership, wiped city plans to address the crisis and called for a summit in Sacramento, where local leaders joined in November of 2022 to discuss strategies to address homelessness on a more united front.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

UCSD education workers fight for living wages in Salona Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As inflation makes living in California more and more difficult, educational workers such as teachers aids and tutors claim it is becoming impossible to support themselves. On Friday, Dec. 2 a group of UC education workers protested their pay grade, fighting for living wages in...
SAN DIEGO, CA

