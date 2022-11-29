Read full article on original website
probrewer.com
Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!
Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
northcountydailystar.com
Best of Oceanside Stay and Play Local Spotlight: The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza
The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza is a local, family-owned restaurant catering to a customer that appreciates fresh, made-to-order food with the highest quality produce. Set in a comfortable yet “industrial meets maritime” atmosphere, the restaurant features a sushi-style bar allowing for a private viewing of their “pizzaiolos” in action. All of this is centered around their exclusive, 100% coal fire oven — the largest of its kind from Santa Rosa to the Mexico border! The imaginative menu offers delicious lunch and dinner items and serves up cold craft beers plus the largest selection of wines in North County. Whether you sit outside and chill on the new patio or relax inside, you’ll be glad you came.
kusi.com
350,000 people to crowd Balboa Park for December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – December Nights at Balboa Park is the biggest free holiday event in San Diego. Vendors and entertainers will riddle the streets. Over 300,000 individuals are expected to attend. Traffic in the area is expected to be horrendous. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano and Allie Wagner went live...
kusi.com
Camp Pendleton unveils monument honoring Maj. Gen. Joseph H Pendleton
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 1 the Marines of MCI-West MCB Camp Pendleton in coordination with the Camp Pendleton Historical Society unveiled a monument honoring Maj. Gen. Joseph H Pendleton. Maj. Gen. Joseph H Pendleton placed high import on the creation of the West Coast Marine Corps base...
San Diego scraps lottery plans for short-term rentals after applications fall short
The City of San Diego planned to hold a lottery to determine which short-term rental owners would receive a permit, but the applications fell short of the maximum short-term rentals allotted under the new regulations.
kusi.com
Boys Basketball: Mater Dei Catholic 66, Cathedral Catholic 60
A fun game between Mater Dei Catholic and Cathedral Catholic in boys basketball. It got close, but the Crusaders pulled ahead to defeat the Dons 66-60.
San Diego is among cities where people leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to
A record number of Los Angeles residents have made the move to San Diego, as well as out-of-state, according to a new Redfin study.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 1-4: December Nights, tree lightings and more
December is finally here, and the first weekend of the month is packed with holiday activities and events. If you’re planning to do some shopping, check out our holiday gift guide. Need a Christmas gift or any other present for the holidays? This list of ideas will help you...
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
kusi.com
Navy offers land around NAVWAR in exchange for updated facilities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The navy’s NAVWAR campus in the Midway District is officially up for sale. The military branch is seeking bids for the 70- acre site–marking the largest real estate competition in the agency’s history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman is live in the Midway District...
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
chulavistatoday.com
The holiday season kicks off with December Nights at Balboa Park
The city of San Diego will put on December Nights at Balboa Park, the largest free holiday festival that brings families together from throughout the region to kick-start the holiday season. December Nights is a free family-friendly event that takes place on Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. through 11 p.m.,...
kusi.com
3000 officers to partner with local kids for Shop with a Cop
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shop with a Cop is an annual event established in 1994 and sponsored by local law enforcement, SeaWorld, Target and STAR/PAL which aims to provide children with school gear and encourage positive relationships with police. This year, the host agency is Escondido PD. In December...
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
kusi.com
City hosts Homeless Summit at Downtown Convention Center
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis grows worse each month and local leaders have struggled to provide viable solutions. The state, under Gavin Newsom’s leadership, wiped city plans to address the crisis and called for a summit in Sacramento, where local leaders joined in November of 2022 to discuss strategies to address homelessness on a more united front.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
kusi.com
UCSD education workers fight for living wages in Salona Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As inflation makes living in California more and more difficult, educational workers such as teachers aids and tutors claim it is becoming impossible to support themselves. On Friday, Dec. 2 a group of UC education workers protested their pay grade, fighting for living wages in...
Tom York on Business: Camping World Buys 2 Local RV Dealerships Amid Dip in Demand
Illinois-based outdoor recreation retailer Camping World Holdings said it is acquiring family-owned RV Solutions here in San Diego. The deal includes two landmark outlets, RV Solutions and Airstream of San Diego — along with a repair center in El Cajon. The acquisition should be final early next year, according...
