The Privateer Coal Fired Pizza is a local, family-owned restaurant catering to a customer that appreciates fresh, made-to-order food with the highest quality produce. Set in a comfortable yet “industrial meets maritime” atmosphere, the restaurant features a sushi-style bar allowing for a private viewing of their “pizzaiolos” in action. All of this is centered around their exclusive, 100% coal fire oven — the largest of its kind from Santa Rosa to the Mexico border! The imaginative menu offers delicious lunch and dinner items and serves up cold craft beers plus the largest selection of wines in North County. Whether you sit outside and chill on the new patio or relax inside, you’ll be glad you came.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO