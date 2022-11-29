Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football: Week 13 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Thursday Night Football breakdown
If you had asked me about this game at the start of the season, I'd have said Buffalo easily wins with a near-lock on the division. You'd get the same answer about a month ago when there was a legitimate debate about who should be New England's starting quarterback. But here we are. Buffalo's eyes are on the Super Bowl, while the Patriots have a shot at sneaking into the playoffs.
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start advice for Week 13 of the NFL season
Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 13 lineups!. Pickens has put up similar fantasy production to Diontae Johnson despite seeing 30+ fewer targets (and being a rookie). He gets an indoor matchup this week versus an Atlanta defense still with just four QB hurries on the season while also allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: How high can Isiah Pacheco climb up rankings?
Isiah Pacheco had five more red-zone touches (12) than any other running back last week. While he doesn't have an ideal passing-down role, a back with scoring-area equity in the Chiefs offense is pretty valuable in fantasy football. Pacheco hasn’t been a perfect player. He took quite some time to...
NFL Power Rankings, Fantasy Football Edition: Healthy Cowboys on the rise
Power Rankings are silly. Power Rankings are fun. I like silly and fun things. And you probably do, too. Today's assignment is to update how fantasy-useful the 32 NFL clubs are. It's my list and sure, it's subjective. I welcome your reasonable disagreement at any time: @scott_pianowski on Twitter. This...
College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024
Officials with the College Football Playoff on Thursday that the tournament will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-2025 season. Update 11:20 a.m. EDT Dec. 1: In a statement, Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said officials were “delighted to be moving forward.” Previously, the tournament’s board of managers had announced it would expand to include 12 teams by 2026.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Thursday Night Football: Bill Belichick might be too great for the Patriots' own good
Maybe the New England Patriots' coach is too special for their own good. Nobody is complaining about having Bill Belichick, who by just about any measure is the greatest coach in NFL history. Sorry, Patriots haters, but that's the truth. But in the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots are stuck....
Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge
Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
USC's Caleb Williams 'not even 50 percent' in Pac-12 title game after hamstring injury, says Lincoln Riley
No player was more important for USC, or potentially any college football team, than Caleb Williams this season, and the Trojans saw the bad side of that on Friday. USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game and likely any hopes of the College Football Playoff in a 47-24 steamrolling by Utah, but only after a first-quarter injury that visibly hobbled Williams for the rest of the game.
Report: Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to transfer
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is looking to finish his college football career at a different school. The Eagles' starter is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer according to ESPN. Jurkovec has played in 24 games across the last three seasons for the Eagles. His best season came...
LeBron James wants to know why media hasn't asked him about 1957 Jerry Jones photo
LeBron James spoke with the media Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but turned the tables for a few minutes and took control of the presser to ask the media a question about two seemingly unrelated people: Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Report: Michigan RB Blake Corum's season is over due to knee injury suffered vs. Illinois
Star Michigan running back Blake Corum’s season appears to be over. According to a report from NFL Network, Corum is out for the rest of the season and will have surgery on his left knee. The type of surgery was not disclosed. Corum injured his knee late in the...
