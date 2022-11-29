ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football: Week 13 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Thursday Night Football breakdown

If you had asked me about this game at the start of the season, I'd have said Buffalo easily wins with a near-lock on the division. You'd get the same answer about a month ago when there was a legitimate debate about who should be New England's starting quarterback. But here we are. Buffalo's eyes are on the Super Bowl, while the Patriots have a shot at sneaking into the playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start advice for Week 13 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 13 lineups!. Pickens has put up similar fantasy production to Diontae Johnson despite seeing 30+ fewer targets (and being a rookie). He gets an indoor matchup this week versus an Atlanta defense still with just four QB hurries on the season while also allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOKI FOX 23

NFL Power Rankings, Fantasy Football Edition: Healthy Cowboys on the rise

Power Rankings are silly. Power Rankings are fun. I like silly and fun things. And you probably do, too. Today's assignment is to update how fantasy-useful the 32 NFL clubs are. It's my list and sure, it's subjective. I welcome your reasonable disagreement at any time: @scott_pianowski on Twitter. This...
KOKI FOX 23

College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024

Officials with the College Football Playoff on Thursday that the tournament will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-2025 season. Update 11:20 a.m. EDT Dec. 1: In a statement, Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said officials were “delighted to be moving forward.” Previously, the tournament’s board of managers had announced it would expand to include 12 teams by 2026.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
KOKI FOX 23

Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge

Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
TAMPA, FL
KOKI FOX 23

USC's Caleb Williams 'not even 50 percent' in Pac-12 title game after hamstring injury, says Lincoln Riley

No player was more important for USC, or potentially any college football team, than Caleb Williams this season, and the Trojans saw the bad side of that on Friday. USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game and likely any hopes of the College Football Playoff in a 47-24 steamrolling by Utah, but only after a first-quarter injury that visibly hobbled Williams for the rest of the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOKI FOX 23

Report: Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to transfer

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is looking to finish his college football career at a different school. The Eagles' starter is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer according to ESPN. Jurkovec has played in 24 games across the last three seasons for the Eagles. His best season came...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy