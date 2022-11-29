ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

New coffee shop opens location in West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo says goodbye to old train for more sustainable version

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old home alone for over a day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Lockland mother is accused of leaving her six-year-old daughter alone for a long period of time. Summer Hicks was arraigned Friday on a child endangering charge. Neighbors called police after seeing the child wandering around the Hillside Avenue apartment complex on her own on Sept. 4.
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH

