WKRC
Dasher and Dancer... and Sugar Plum? Feed and pet reindeer at an Indiana farm
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Conner and Blitzen. But do you know Sugar Plum? She lives out here in Brookville, Indiana with a whole bunch of her friends. "Yeah, we have 20 reindeer to get over twice as...
WKRC
New coffee shop opens location in West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new place to start your day in the West End. Kings Arms Coffee Roasters opened its doors Friday morning on Baymiller Street. Kings is headquartered in Tampa and this is the first location in Cincinnati. They serve coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, and...
WKRC
Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
WKRC
Christmastime Mustard Seed Market allows shoppers to support small businesses
OWENSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC)-- If you are looking for unique gifts and to get into the holiday spirit, you can visit the Mustard Seed Market at the Clermont County Fairgrounds this weekend. Sarah Cox is the co-owner of Rustic Grains and the organizer of the Mustard Seed Market, she says nearly...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says goodbye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old home alone for over a day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Lockland mother is accused of leaving her six-year-old daughter alone for a long period of time. Summer Hicks was arraigned Friday on a child endangering charge. Neighbors called police after seeing the child wandering around the Hillside Avenue apartment complex on her own on Sept. 4.
WKRC
Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
WKRC
Local man accused of beheading wife on Valentine's Day stays under court control
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man who cut off his wife's head on Valentine's Day 1990 will stay under court control. Raymond Tanner, 66, of Fairfield was found not guilty by reason of insanity more than 30 years ago. The court found that he is still mentally ill. Judge...
WKRC
Lawsuit filed against care facility by family of boy with autism who drowned in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of a boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is suing the facility, and the state. On June 4, nine-year-old Ian Sousis was reported missing after leaving the Children's Home around 9:30...
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
Private visitation, service held for medical pioneer and former coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A visitation and private funeral service were held Friday for Dr. O'dell Owens. He died last week following a heart attack. Dr. Owens was the former Hamilton County coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He was also a renowned fertility specialist, interim health commissioner and most recently served as the president of Interact for Health until his retirement in 2021.
WKRC
Doctors at the Christ Hospital perform the hospital's first heart transplant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at the Christ Hospital perform the hospital's first heart transplant. Dr. Rob Dowling, the surgical director of the heart transplant program, and a team of others performed the surgery on November 6. Terri Cecere received that heart. She's shown here with her husband, Dr. Dowling and...
WKRC
1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
WKRC
Federal jury convicts 2 people, including local woman, in foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A federal jury in Cincinnati convicted two people of running a foreclosure rescue scam. Lorin Kal Buckner of Hamilton, Ohio and Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York defrauded nearly 800 homeowners from 2013-2018. Two other defendants, Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both from Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during...
