Read full article on original website
Related
The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board
We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
Brian Kemp 2024? The GOP Georgia governor who stood up to Donald Trump is having a moment
Gov. Brian Kemp's star is one against hot in GOP politics thanks to his easy re-election win over a Democratic star and his handling of Trump.
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
Montana state Rep.-elect Zooey Zephyr is the first openly trans woman elected to the state legislature. She and other lawmakers across the country are now faced with trying to curb anti-LGBTQ bills.
KOKI FOX 23
Gov. Stitt urging lawmakers to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military
Governor Kevin Stitt joined 20 other Republican governors on a letter asking lawmakers to prohibit President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on military members. The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, asks for “immediate action” against the Aug. 2021 mandate. The letter...
Comments / 0