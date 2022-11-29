ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wild Orchid Media

The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board

We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Gov. Stitt urging lawmakers to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military

Governor Kevin Stitt joined 20 other Republican governors on a letter asking lawmakers to prohibit President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on military members. The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, asks for “immediate action” against the Aug. 2021 mandate. The letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE

