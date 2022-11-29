ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

5 arrested after deputies find woman beaten, locked in cage

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WKRC/WRDW/CNN Newsource) - Several people were arrested in Georgia after deputies discovered a woman who had been badly beaten and locked in a cage in a mobile home. She was reportedly discovered by the previous resident Tuesday, who came back to get something he'd left there. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRC

Green Township woman shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Green Township early Thursday morning. Green Township Police said the woman showed up to Mercy West Hospital at about 6 a.m. She was then transferred to UC Medical Center. Police went to her apartment...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Driver seriously injured in crash in White Oak has died

WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver injured in a crash in White Oak has died. He's been identified as Edric Mbayo, of West Chester. Colerain Police Department confirmed that there was an accident at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Banning Road and Colerain Avenue. Investigators said a...
WHITE OAK, OH
WKRC

One of region's largest malls closed due to public safety hazards

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Forest Fair Village's businesses have been forced to halt operations after multiple public safety concerns were discovered in the mall during an inspection, according to Forest Park city officials. The Forest Fair Fire Department conducted a fire and life safety inspection of Forest Fair Village,...
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy