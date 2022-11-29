Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
5 arrested after deputies find woman beaten, locked in cage
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WKRC/WRDW/CNN Newsource) - Several people were arrested in Georgia after deputies discovered a woman who had been badly beaten and locked in a cage in a mobile home. She was reportedly discovered by the previous resident Tuesday, who came back to get something he'd left there. The...
WKRC
Clermont County man indicted on manslaughter charge 37 years after shaking baby
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tate Township man now faces involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges for the 2006 death of a woman he was convicted of assaulting when she was a baby in 1985. Scott Wilson was at his home with a woman and her six-week-old daughter, Heather...
WKRC
Green Township woman shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Green Township early Thursday morning. Green Township Police said the woman showed up to Mercy West Hospital at about 6 a.m. She was then transferred to UC Medical Center. Police went to her apartment...
WKRC
Man found in shipping container ruled homicide, heart wrenching 911 call released
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Coroner says homicide is the cause of the death for a man who was found in a shipping container behind his home in Pierce Township. The man's fiancée found him shortly after he died. The 911 call she made may be difficult to hear.
WKRC
Lawsuit filed against care facility by family of boy with autism who drowned in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of a boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is suing the facility, and the state. On June 4, nine-year-old Ian Sousis was reported missing after leaving the Children's Home around 9:30...
WKRC
Driver seriously injured in crash in White Oak has died
WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver injured in a crash in White Oak has died. He's been identified as Edric Mbayo, of West Chester. Colerain Police Department confirmed that there was an accident at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Banning Road and Colerain Avenue. Investigators said a...
WKRC
Semitruck overturns after West Chester crash, temporarily closes state route
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - A crash in West Chester Township temporarily closed a state route after a semitruck overturned. The crash took down several utility lines. State Route 747 between Port Union Road and Union Center Boulevard was closed until 8 p.m.
WKRC
Whitewater Township woman sentenced for helping husband molest teens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Whitewater Township woman who was accused of helping her husband sexually assault teenagers will avoid jail time. A judge sentenced Shana Philpot to probation on Wednesday. Shana Philpot and her husband, Anthony, were originally charged with raping three teens. The assistant prosecutor said Shana set up...
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
One of region's largest malls closed due to public safety hazards
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Forest Fair Village's businesses have been forced to halt operations after multiple public safety concerns were discovered in the mall during an inspection, according to Forest Park city officials. The Forest Fair Fire Department conducted a fire and life safety inspection of Forest Fair Village,...
WKRC
New restaurant sets opening in former La Petite Pierre space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of a shuttered West Chester Township restaurant are opening a new concept inside of the former La Petite Pierre space in Madeira. Calvin and Christina Tam, owners of West Chester's old Sushi Monk, are opening Monk at 7800 Camargo Road on Dec. 2.
WKRC
Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
WKRC
Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
