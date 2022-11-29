Kansas City man sentenced for meth trafficking in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Missouri man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

The Department of Justice reports Scott D. Walker, 52, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

On March 1, 2022, Walker pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents in August of 2020, Independence police officers and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Walker at an Independence residence on a warrant for violating his supervised release.

Walker was previously convicted in federal court in Kansas for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and for possessing firearms and ammunition in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, for which he was sentenced to 13 years and four months in federal prison without parole, according to court documents.

He was released from incarceration in July of 2019, and he was serving a five-year sentence of supervised release at the time of his arrest in this case.

Walker was taken into custody without incident and officers searched his backpack, which contained approximately 196 grams of methamphetamine, a Rohm .22 short caliber revolver, and $5,520 in cash.

Walker also admitted that approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine and cash recovered from an earlier incident at another residence belonged to him. He admitted to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine.

