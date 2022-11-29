Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Whiskers in Wonderland set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With shelters full, the holidays coming up and cold weather, animals are in need of their forever home. Goodworks Veterinary Clinic is teaming up with the Belmont County Humane Society this weekend to host a fun day of Christmas cheer while trying to get cats a new home.
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials gearing up for Sights and Sounds Parade
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With 66 units involved, from the humane society canines to Santa Claus himself, officials are expected to have a huge turnout for the Steubenville Sights and Sounds Parade. All the fun starts at noon on Saturday. Longtime activist and president of the Ohio Valley Black Caucus...
WTOV 9
Belmont County tourism officials pleased with numbers
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With summer and fall in the rearview mirror, Belmont County tourism has its quarterly report for the busiest time of the year. The area has seen a growth in popularity and visitors. “We had new and returning events this year,” Tourism Director Jackee Pugh said....
WDTV
New business to open at former Kroger in downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly two years after the doors were closed, the building that formerly housed Kroger in downtown Clarksburg is set to have a new business. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino confirmed to Connect Bridgeport that O’Reilly Auto Parts has officially filed a building permit with the city. The permit is for $555,677. Marino said a contractor has not been named to do the work.
Breakfast with the 7News Anchors event at Wheeling McDonald’s
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Elm Grove McDonald’s saw some familiar faces Tuesday morning. 7News McDonald’s breakfast winner Wheeling resident Kathleen Heller and her family joined the morning team. Stormtracker 7 Meteorologists Adam Feick and Tyler Vangi along with 7News This Morning Anchors Stephanie Grindley and Rebecca Little had a chance to talk with the […]
WTOV 9
Paws with Claus set for Saturday at Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park
WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling is hosting Paws with Claus on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park located at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex in East Wheeling. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring your own camera so that you can take a photo...
WTOV 9
Some Wintersville village employees to receive retroactive pay
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Council approved two ordinances Thursday night that will give retroactive pay to select public works and law enforcement personnel. Mayor Mike Petrella said all the changes in pay were a result of promotions earlier this year. "First of all, in our police department we had...
WDTV
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
WTOV 9
Teddy Bear Truck delivering special surprises for children
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A 'beary' sweet surprise traveled from The Highlands to Morgantown to put a smile on children's faces this Christmas. The Teddy Bear Truck, full of precious cargo, left the Cabela's exit, and traveled down I-70 east to WVU Medicine Children's Hospital so children can get something special this holiday season.
WDTV
Clarksburg hotel to undergo major renovation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is set to undergo a major renovation next year. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin in February. “We are honored to be part of your business community and to make...
WTOV 9
Belmont County CARES program has a new director
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Many service directors were present at Wednesday’s Belmont County commission meeting to welcome in a new partner. Jamie Betts will lead the CARES program as its first director. “Working as a paramedic, there's a lot of people who don't have access or know how...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Health Department, YMCA team to help with fitness goals
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With the holiday season here, it can sometimes be hard to stay on track with your fitness goals. Don't worry, the Jefferson County Health Department and the YMCA are working together to keep residents on track through their holiday wellness challenge. Free classes, from spinning...
WTOV 9
Bethany's Light Up the Night event benefits Bernie's Kids of Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Bethany College once again paired with Bernie's Kids of Brooke County to host its annual Light Up Night event. This event was set up like an auction and invited all student organizations on campus to sponsor and decorate their own tree, each filled with valuable items.
WTOV 9
Demolition begins on front of future brewery in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Demolition has started on the front of a downtown Steubenville building that formerly was the home of Frank and Jerry's Appliance. It is said to soon be the new home for Ambrose Brewing. The historic 4th street location in downtown Steubenville is just south of...
WBOY
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
WTOV 9
Bank assists in Operation Toy Lift in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Savings bank hosted a mostly free lunch for local leaders on Thursday at Chapz Bar & Grill. The cost of admission was a Christmas gift for the upcoming Operation Toy Lift. "We wanted to do something that would help that,” said Alicia Jordan,...
Your pets need a little extra care this winter season
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – With the colder temperatures of winter setting in your pets need a little extra care when they go outside. Jefferson County Human Society employees say most cities in Jefferson County have laws to protect pets. Some say if the temperatures get to 32 degrees or below a pet cannot be […]
WTOV 9
West Virginia University hires Wren Baker as new athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University announced the hiring of Wren Baker as its new athletic director on Wednesday. Baker comes to Morgantown from the University of North Texas, where he has been the vice president and athletics director since 2016, according to a news release from the university.
Putting up a real tree? Fire officials have a warning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Putting the finishing touches on a freshly cut Christmas tree can be a fun tradition for many families; but that big beautiful tree, if not properly taken care of, can be dangerous. Statistics show that around 160 home fires start with a Christmas tree each year. Deric Jamison, the Chief Fire […]
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
