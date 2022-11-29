Read full article on original website
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Wasn't A Fan Of Recent Ronda Rousey Title Defense
Ronda Rousey's successful WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend kind of got overshadowed, both by other matches on the show and by the former wrestler WWE brought in to produce said match. Some did take notice of the match, and in regards to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, not in a good way.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Advised To Stay Out Of The Ring After Back Fusion Surgery
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Apex Predator continued to reinvent himself over the years, but his body couldn’t take it anymore. In fact, even Teddy Long advised Orton to stay out of the ring. Randy Orton has been...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Accepts New WWE Moniker
Dakota Kai teamed with Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. Although she came out on the losing end, Kai delivered a standout performance and said recently that she'd be happy to be known as Ms. WarGames.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
itrwrestling.com
“I Was The Rock First” – Attitude Era Star Once Called Out Dwayne Johnson Over WWE Name
As The Rock, Dwayne Johnson became one of the most famous wrestlers not only of his generation, but in the history of the business as a whole. His popularity with fans remains to this day, almost two-decades after his full-time career came to an end. But what if Johnson wasn’t The Rock?
wrestlinginc.com
Kiera Hogan Questions Recent Jade Cargill Decision Regarding The Baddies
Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Kiera Hogan was abruptly kicked out of Jade Cargill's Baddies group during a backstage segment. Presented with documents to sign by Cargill's legal representation Mark Sterling, Hogan was informed that her services would no longer be needed, and she was summarily dismissed from the crew In response to these sudden developments, Hogan appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to address the decision to remove her from The Baddies.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title
The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent Ric Flair Claim About Him
Suffice it to say, Ric Flair doesn't care much for Eric Bischoff at this point. In a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair blasted the former WCW Senior Vice President over and over again, ultimately labeling him a "prick" and noting that he's "pissed" at Bischoff. That said, the former WCW Executive Vice President isn't quite sure what it is he's done. On the latest episode of "After 83 Weeks," he had his say on the matter.
wrestlinginc.com
Koko B. Ware Was The First Recipient Of The Undertaker's Tombstone, And It Didn't Go That Well
The Hartford Civic Center went eerily silent. After weeks of anticipation, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase revealed his mystery partner for his Survivor Series team. On that Thanksgiving night in 1990, fans around the world were introduced to The Undertaker. In awe of the imposing figure in the ring,...
wrestlinginc.com
Bow Wow Delivers A New Message To Jade Cargill
It's still not entirely clear who Jade Cargill's next challenger for the TBS Championship will be. But regardless of the who, what, when, where, why, and how, it appears that wherever Cargill goes next, Bow Wow — rapper, aspiring pro wrestler, and star of the 2002 film "Like Mike" — is going to be involved.
wrestlinginc.com
Mayu Iwatani Was Reportedly Set For Big IWGP Title Win
KAIRI may have won the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship last month, but a new report Friday morning suggests that was not always the plan that New Japan Pro-Wrestling had in mind. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that although KAIRI won this year's IWGP Women's Championship tournament late last month, the first woman NJPW had in mind to become its inaugural women's champion was her finals opponent, Mayu Iwatani.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
