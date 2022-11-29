ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Area non-profits rally for donations on Giving Tuesday

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLvW0_0jRWoBns00

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ahead of the holiday season, local charities are asking for donations as part of the national Giving Tuesday campaign.

Several non-profits said this holiday season will be tougher than most on the area’s needy, as inflation pushes prices higher.

Salvation Army’s Kettle-a-thon rings in season of giving

“We are seeing people showing up on our doorsteps daily who have never reached out and asked for help,” said Aaron Murphy, CEO of Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City.

The highlight of Good Sam’s end-of-year donation push is the annual Hope for the Holidays campaign. Murphy said he’s hopeful Giving Tuesday can help them reach an $80,000 goal to provide families in need with food and gifts this holiday season.

“We’re looking for all kinds of ways that our community members can give,” Murphy said. “Via monetarily, non-perishable food items or come in to volunteer. This is a day and a time for the community to get involved.”

Family tradition continues: Tree farm doesn’t let inflation interfere with prices

Good Samaritan Ministries also provides rent and utility assistance, which has seen increased demand as energy bills rise in cold weather.

At Second Harvest Food Bank in Kingsport, volunteers are working to address food insecurities across the Tri-Cities. It’s a need that has to be constantly addressed, so their goal is to get as many donations, both food and monetary, as they can.

“Second Harvest serves over 45,000 people a month with food,” said Kathy Smith of the food bank. “It takes a lot of food and a lot of packing for us to get that done, so monetary donations for us to obtain the food and then volunteers are needed to pack the food boxes.”

Second Harvest reaches Project Thanksgiving goal

United Way of East TN Highlands is aiming for $30,000 in donations on Giving Tuesday for its Social Innovation Fund. That program provides grants to existing charities that use technology to expand or create new programs.

Executive Director Leslie Salling said much of the organization’s work involves getting people wanting to help in areas of need.

“We are more than happy to talk to them,” Salling said. “What is their passion? What do they like to do? And then connect them to what meets that need for them and for the non-profit.”

Salling said it has never been more important to give and help out the less fortunate.

“We’re hoping to help supplement that through our non-profits, where they can get just a little help to go from surviving to thriving,” Salling said.

To learn about volunteering or donating at these non-profits, you can go to the following websites:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Erwin holds 19th annual tree lighting ceremony

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Erwin held its 19th annual tree lighting ceremony at Erwin Town Hall on Friday night. Amanda Delp, Executive Director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce said the event has grown over the years. “We’ve added new activities and I think that this is one of those family traditions that folks like to […]
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12

KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Parade kicks off the holiday season in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People, churches, schools and businesses filled downtown Bristol Thursday night with the Christmas spirit. Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said there’s something about the spirit of a parade at nighttime. “People love a night parade; they ask when it was moved to the day if […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport library hosts naloxone training

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library hosted a naloxone training and distribution session for the public on Thursday. The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition offers training on opioid prevention reduction along with providing information on the stigmas surrounding it. Kahla Cobb, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist said “Acknowledging that addiction is a disease and it’s cunning and baffling and just having more […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Milligan holds annual Advent Market event

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University held its annual Advent Market on Wednesday. Attendees were able to shop with local vendors, from bakeries to woodworking companies, for the holiday season. “We have a local flower farm featured, we have a couple of different artisan soap companies, we have a few woodworking companies, one that does […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Salvation Army emergency shelter bursting at seems since August

Even as cold weather has moved in, the Salvation Army shelter has been full for the last five months, officials said. "The shelter is always full this time of year, but what has been surprising to us is that we have been operating at capacity since August nearly every night," Capt. Aaron Abrams, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales make appearance at Johnson City Food City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Clydesdales are in town and made a stop at the Food City on North State of Franklin in Johnson City on Friday. The ‘World Famous Horses’ have been a symbol of Budweiser since 1933. People from all over come to marvel at these horses. “I think it means a lot, you […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

“AdaptoPlay” delivers toy cars to pediatric therapy clinic

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday afternoon, toy cars were delivered to Ballad Health’s Greeneville pediatric therapy clinic. The cars were modified by “AdaptoPlay” a non-profit organization that gives kids with varying ability levels a different way to use toys. The group is able to customize how the cars are controlled depending on what each […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

‘Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin’ coming to Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to Greene County looking for a unique overnight experience need to look no further than The Wandering Llamas farm and its “Itty Bitty Kitty Kabin.” Sandy Sgrillo, owner and operator of The Wandering Llamas, said her idea to coop up five cats into a tiny home and rent it […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Crew Brew Coffeehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cold mornings mean it’s time to cozy up with a hot drink, and coffee is always a crowd favorite. Crew Brew Coffeehouse is a mobile spot to get a cup of Joe, and Kelsi and William Crew are brewing family traditions into a budding business. “His dad would make tea […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins event reminds community of Isaiah 117 House's purpose

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community

ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Smaller, festive horse returns to Kingsport Carousel for holidays

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the Kingsport Carousel can ride one of the attraction’s holiday-time horses this season. A release from the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Lady Cinnamon will return to the carousel for the 2022 holiday season. Lady Cinnamon, a red-maned horse adorned with sugar, spice and “everything nice,” is a smaller […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
sequoyahscribe.com

Shavoy Powell adjusts to life in Kingsport

Shavoy Powell, an eighth-grade student at Sevier Middle, has recently moved to Kingsport. He previously lived in Jamaica. Powell had a positive experience moving to Kingsport from Jamaica. “It’s awesome,” he said. “I meet new people and can open up to them.”. The reason Powell moved was...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy