Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Business Prepares for Holiday Season

As people start decking the halls, holiday house in Johnson City is coming off an exciting weekend, one of the biggest times of the year for holiday shopping. "It was crazy," said Marie Didas, owner of Holiday House in Johnson City. "People are definitely in the mood, getting things done early, trying to just regroup and get back to where things were two years ago.”
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for Lansing Market property?

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
LANSING, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds

Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap

The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits

On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. 54 organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) Counties were given much-needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain and improve...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Elmira Mammoth set for big weekend at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1201. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations for children’s …. Horseheads students...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Senator Schumer said Cortland County needs and deserves a modern mental health care facility

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is looking to ensure that thousands in Central New York and Cortland are able to get their hands on the mental health care that they deserve. The state of Cortland County’s current mental health facility is quite low as it “lacks basic necessities like broadband, disability accessibility and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

