Century 21 Sbarra sold
A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Local Business Prepares for Holiday Season
As people start decking the halls, holiday house in Johnson City is coming off an exciting weekend, one of the biggest times of the year for holiday shopping. "It was crazy," said Marie Didas, owner of Holiday House in Johnson City. "People are definitely in the mood, getting things done early, trying to just regroup and get back to where things were two years ago.”
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
Binghamton man gets marijuana dispensary license
A Binghamton man has received one of 28 licenses to sell marijuana issued by New York State to people based on social equity criteria.
Broome Projects Fail to Receive Approved NYS Funds
Outgoing New York State Senator Fred Akshar is asking the state Comptroller to look into what happened to millions of dollars in state grants that were supposed to be coming to over a dozen local projects. The Binghamton Republican and Broome County Sheriff-Elect says the project were approved in previous...
Small town, big Christmas: Christmas in Montrose underway
There's no place like home for the holidays. People who live in one Susquehanna County community are inviting others to experience their hometown at Christmastime.
Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January
Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year. Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month. Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store...
VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month. Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process. In response to a request,...
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Pump Prices May Rise with Expiration of Broome County Gas Tax Cap
The temporary tax cap on gasoline sold in Broome County that went into effect last June has run its course and motorists are keeping a close eye on prices. County lawmakers had put a cap on the local gasoline tax above three dollars a gallon. The move, which was approved in late April, occurred as pump prices were soaring after Russia invaded Ukraine. The tax cap expired Thursday.
A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits
On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. 54 organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) Counties were given much-needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain and improve...
Elmira Mammoth set for big weekend at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1201. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations for children’s …. Horseheads students...
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Senator Schumer said Cortland County needs and deserves a modern mental health care facility
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is looking to ensure that thousands in Central New York and Cortland are able to get their hands on the mental health care that they deserve. The state of Cortland County’s current mental health facility is quite low as it “lacks basic necessities like broadband, disability accessibility and […]
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
