Hannaford open casting call for commercial

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Calling all actors! Hannaford is hosting an open call for a commercial to shoot on December 6 and December 7, with applications online .

The commercial is looking for a mother and child, the mother somewhere between the ages of 30 and 40, and a child unpacking groceries around the age of eight. The deadline for applications is Thursday, and they are seeking non union talent from the Albany region and surrounding areas. More information with the script is available at the link above.

