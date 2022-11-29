A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

2 DAYS AGO