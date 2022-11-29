Read full article on original website
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
Dominik Mysterio Attacked Rey Mysterio On Thanksgiving Because He Put His Christmas Tree Up Too Soon
Rey Mysterio kicked off the holiday season a little early, and he paid for it. In a video WWE posted on Thanksgiving day, Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey's house, and the duo forced their way in when Rey tried to close the door. Dominik then hit Rey's foot, which was in a walking boot, with a broom.
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
Former World Champion Returns On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Jon Moxley making his entrance and then following up with a promo in the ring to start the show. Moxley hyped up how tough he is and he said that the AEW ring is his, and that there’s not a person in AEW, or within a 100 mile radius that has the guts to face him.
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
Former WWE Official Wasn't A Fan Of Recent Ronda Rousey Title Defense
Ronda Rousey's successful WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend kind of got overshadowed, both by other matches on the show and by the former wrestler WWE brought in to produce said match. Some did take notice of the match, and in regards to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, not in a good way.
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
WWE Royal Rumble: The Rock "Being Talked About" as Match Winner
Roman Reigns is in the middle of the most dominant title reign in the 21st century. The Tribal Chief has held the WWE Universal Title for well over two years now, making him the longest-reigning world champion in WWE since Hulk Hogan's 1980s run with the WWF Championship. During this run, Reigns has bested the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Bryan Danielson, and Kevin Owens, as well as defeating WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Goldberg. While Reigns is quite literally running out of viable contenders, there is one dream match left: a WWE WrestleMania encounter with The Rock.
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Following his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt quickly started feuding with LA Knight, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the person behind the attacks, with many believing them to be the work of Uncle Howdy. When Wyatt made his WWE return, he was wearing a new mask that he had not worn before and has not worn since his return to the company.
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
