Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Week 13 Fantasy Football Stats Notebook: How high can Isiah Pacheco climb up rankings?
Isiah Pacheco had five more red-zone touches (12) than any other running back last week. While he doesn't have an ideal passing-down role, a back with scoring-area equity in the Chiefs offense is pretty valuable in fantasy football. Pacheco hasn’t been a perfect player. He took quite some time to...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
1-on-1 with Rams QB coach Zac Robinson on starting John Wolford against the Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
Warriors' Draymond Green says he appreciates fan's pledge to match fine
Draymond Green's $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan this week took a positive twist Friday when the fan defended Green and pledged to match the fine for charity.
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
College football playoff expansion finally overcomes its Rose Bowl sunset problem
In nearly two decades as a reporter trying to explain why college football had such a convoluted, inefficient and financially-foolish championship system — countless investigations, news stories, columns and even two books — nothing defied reader belief like the power of a Southern California sunset jamming things up.
