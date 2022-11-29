Read full article on original website
Hunters can donate excess game meat on December 17
JACKSON, Wyo. — As hunting season comes to an end, Sporting Lead-Free and Hole Food Rescue have come together to create a way to help those successful hunters who have found themselves with too much meat in their freezer. The Game Meat Donation Event is asking hunters to donate...
New pilot program seeks to save for student success
JACKSON Wyo. — Teton Literacy Center (TLC) has launched its Funding Futures pilot, the first Children’s Savings Account (CSA) program in Wyoming that is intended to address barriers to lifelong learning. Funding Futures aims to shift family and student expectations, increase academic performance and long-term TLC retention and...
Tonight: Annual avy awareness event at The Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Skinny Skis’ 23rd Annual Avalanche Awareness Night goes down tonight at Center for the Arts and will include an evening of information, food, fun, prizes and a winter backcountry outlook. The event serves as an educational opportunity for community members to take a refresher course...
JHMR Winter Job Fair today, learn about all the perks
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Looking for a second job? Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is hiring!. Come check out job opportunities at JHMR’s Job Fair from 3:30-6 p.m. in Teton Village today. The event will take place in the Olympic Conference Room located in the Olympic Sports Plaza Building at 3395 Cody Lane, Teton Village, WY.
Pet of the Week: Meet Taco Bell
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Meet Taco Bell! This spicy mama has raised her kittens and is ready to live la vida loca in a home of her own. She has a grande sized heart and lots of love to give but would prefer to be the only feline of the household.
Game and Fish lands close for wintering wildlife
JACKSON, Wyo. — Annual closures of Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) in the Jackson and Pinedale regions are closing for the season Dec. 1 to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. All closures are to human presence with an exception at the...
2nd Annual Community Gingerbread Exhibit and Holiday Gift Show
WILSON, Wyo. — In the spirit of the holiday season, businesses in Wilson and Teton Village are once again creating unique and festive gingerbread exhibits for the community to enjoy! Visit the exhibits at participating businesses now through Saturday, Dec.10. Community members may vote for their favorite exhibit and...
A closer look at 475 S Millward St.
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
POWJH files petition challenging wastewater facility at new glamping site on state trust land
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local nonprofit Protect Our Water Jackson Hole (POWJH) has filed a petition challenging the authorization of a wastewater facility permit by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) for the new glamping complex on state trust land near Teton Village. In June, the Office of State...
Big Red, additional lifts to open Saturday
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) has announced that the Aerial Tram, Sublette Lift, the Bridger Gondola and Marmot will all open this Saturday, Dec. 3. Thanks to a steady stream of early-season snow, with 117 inches already recorded this season, JHMR is able to open...
Staffing shortages to limit snow plowing services this winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — Just half of the 11 staff positions for winter street crews in the valley are currently filled, prompting the Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department and the Town and County’s Parks & Rec Department to announce a reduced level of service in snow plowing this season.
Heads up! Early morning closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. However, reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
Elk Refuge Road closure begins today, Dec. 1
JACKSON, Wyo. — In conjunction with Bridger-Teton National Forest winter wildlife closures, a portion of the National Elk Refuge Road will be closed to public travel from Dec. 1 through April 30 to protect wintering wildlife. The closure, which begins approximately 3½ miles northeast of the Refuge’s entrance on...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Teton County on Thursday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A strong storm will bring significant snow to the Tetons and Jackson Hole Valley on Thursday and Thursday night as an active early season pattern continues. Strong southwest winds and heavy snowfall rates will result in poor travel conditions for the Thursday evening commute. Snow is...
