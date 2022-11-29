KENTUCKY — When it comes to Christmas candy, Kentucky seems to focus on the classics and stick to them. Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, compiled more than 16,000 responses across the U.S. this year to tally the top three Christmas candies for each state, and for the Bluegrass, it's M&Ms — the same as last year's.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO