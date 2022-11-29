ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California

Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
This Christmas candy reigns as Kentucky's favorite once again

KENTUCKY — When it comes to Christmas candy, Kentucky seems to focus on the classics and stick to them. Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, compiled more than 16,000 responses across the U.S. this year to tally the top three Christmas candies for each state, and for the Bluegrass, it's M&Ms — the same as last year's.
St. Edward repeats in OHSAA Division I football title game

CANTON, Ohio — For the first time in seven years, there is a repeat champion in Division I football in the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Just like in in 2014-15, it’s St. Edward pulling off the back-to-back titles. What You Need To Know. St. Edward beat Springfield...
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
