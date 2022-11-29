Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
AP PHOTOS: Residents face new reality in retaken Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When Ukraine wrested back Kherson from Russian occupiers nearly a month ago, it was a moment of glory and pride, hailed as the beginning of the end of the war. But hardship for the city’s residents was far from over. Though free from Russia’s...
Menu for Biden-Macron state dinner includes US delicacies, cheeses and wines
President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to feast on lobster, caviar and a course of American artisanal cheeses at Thursday's state dinner.
Pentagon unveils new nuclear stealth bomber after years of secrecy
America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development.
KRQE News 13
Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s...
Republican John Duarte wins House race in California's 13th Congressional District
Republican John Duarte has defeated Democratic nominee Adam Gray in California's 13th Congressional District, a new U.S. House of Representatives district in the Central Valley.
Comments / 0