South Dakota State

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Residents face new reality in retaken Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When Ukraine wrested back Kherson from Russian occupiers nearly a month ago, it was a moment of glory and pride, hailed as the beginning of the end of the war. But hardship for the city’s residents was far from over. Though free from Russia’s...
KRQE News 13

Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s...

