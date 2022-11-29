A Springfield bank is getting new ownership… and a new name. Marine Bank is being acquired by Morton Community Bank. Marine Bank will be renamed “Clocktower Community Bank” when the acquisition is complete, sometime in the spring of 2023. The current Marine Bank was started in the 1990s, adopting a name that had been used by a different financial institution that had operated in Springfield since the 1800s.

