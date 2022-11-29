Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wmay.com
Marine Bank To Get New Ownership, Name
A Springfield bank is getting new ownership… and a new name. Marine Bank is being acquired by Morton Community Bank. Marine Bank will be renamed “Clocktower Community Bank” when the acquisition is complete, sometime in the spring of 2023. The current Marine Bank was started in the 1990s, adopting a name that had been used by a different financial institution that had operated in Springfield since the 1800s.
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
wmay.com
Obed’s Kringle Christmas Market Coming Up This Saturday
Join them on December 3rd from 11am – 3pm for our Kringle Christmas Market!. Similar to Moonlight Markets, they will have local craft vendors, live music and more! With all of the festivities happening Downtown Springfield, this will be the most festive place to be in town!
Illinois State Treasurer to host online unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Treasurer is preparing to auction more items from its unclaimed property vault online in time for the holidays. The 100 auction lots include two .999 silver coins commemorating the anniversaries of Snow White and Mickey Mouse, tickets from the 1934 World Fair and 1893 Columbian Exposition, a .999 […]
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Champaign
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Champaign-Urbana, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
KBUR
Illinois State Police issue citations for 3 Scotts Law violations in one day
Springfield, Ill.- On Tuesday, November 29th, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three different traffic crashes involving move-over violations, also known as “Scotts Law” violations. According to a news release, two of the crashes involves Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in District 12,...
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
25newsnow.com
Miller Park Zoo announces death of rare red wolf
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Miller Park Zoo has announced the unexpected death of one of its rare red wolves. The zoo says the incident started during a routine health exam where one of the two male wolves experienced hyperthermia, or overheating, and collapsed. Despite immediate veterinary attention and...
smilepolitely.com
You need to try Garro’s Taste of the City, Urbana’s new food truck
We've got a thriving food truck scene here in Champaign-Urbana. We have food trucks of all kinds, ones that sell tacos, burgers, chicken sandos, gyros, ice cream, and more. I love that food truck food is all packaged to go, which means I can take it home to eat — or go goblin mode and scarf it down in the front seat of my car.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police detective bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of Thanksgiving. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last...
Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
