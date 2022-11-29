ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61

The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Musketeers trade William Smith to Muskegon for Tyler Hotson

SIOUX CITY -- Swinging its first trade of the season, the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday received Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tyler Hotson in exchange for defenseman William Smith. The Musketeers also received a 2023 Phase 1, 7th round draft picks from Muskegon and sent 2006 affiliate forward Chase Stefanek and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern aims to keep rolling in NAIA football playoffs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Through the first two rounds of the NAIA football playoffs, no team has put in more dominant performances on both sides of the ball than Northwestern College. The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 49-7 opening round win against Dickinson State...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lawton-Bronson comes up short in matchup with Holstein Ridge View 56-45

Holstein Ridge View trucked Lawton-Bronson on the road to a 56-45 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 2.
LAWTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Kingsley-Pierson busts Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35

Kingsley-Pierson's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35 at Ida Grove Oa-Bcig on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
IDA GROVE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Blowout: Sioux City S.C. West delivers statement win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. West put away Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29

Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sweating it out: Orange City Unity Christian edges LeMars 56-55

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Orange City Unity Christian did just enough to beat LeMars 56-55 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 1.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Kingsley-Pierson snatches victory over Lawton-Bronson 47-45

Kingsley-Pierson didn't flinch, finally repelling Lawton-Bronson 47-45 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game. Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson faced off on January 11, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School.
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?

The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA

