Sioux City Journal
Top three seeds advance to NAIA quarterfinals, two spots still up for grab late Friday
SIOUX CITY — Three of the top five top seeds in NAIA women's volleyball teams punched their tickets to the national tournament quarterfinals after sweeping their final pool play matches Friday. No. 1 seed Eastern Oregon got past Cornerstone (Mich.), 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. No. 2 seed Jamestown beat College...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East outduels Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in competitive clash 70-58
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sioux City S.C. East prevailed over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 70-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2. Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61
The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers trade William Smith to Muskegon for Tyler Hotson
SIOUX CITY -- Swinging its first trade of the season, the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday received Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tyler Hotson in exchange for defenseman William Smith. The Musketeers also received a 2023 Phase 1, 7th round draft picks from Muskegon and sent 2006 affiliate forward Chase Stefanek and...
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern aims to keep rolling in NAIA football playoffs
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Through the first two rounds of the NAIA football playoffs, no team has put in more dominant performances on both sides of the ball than Northwestern College. The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 49-7 opening round win against Dickinson State...
Sioux City Journal
Lawton-Bronson comes up short in matchup with Holstein Ridge View 56-45
Holstein Ridge View trucked Lawton-Bronson on the road to a 56-45 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 2.
Sioux City Journal
Don't call it a comeback: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic overtakes Treynor in showstopper 78-60
Treynor's advantage forced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 78-60 win Thursday on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball. The last time Treynor and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 50-46 game on December 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Kingsley-Pierson busts Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35
Kingsley-Pierson's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35 at Ida Grove Oa-Bcig on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Ida Grove OA-Bcig squared off with December 3, 2021 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Blowout: Sioux City S.C. West delivers statement win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. West put away Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Sioux City Journal
Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29
Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Sioux City Journal
Sweating it out: Orange City Unity Christian edges LeMars 56-55
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Orange City Unity Christian did just enough to beat LeMars 56-55 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 1.
Sioux City Journal
Kingsley-Pierson snatches victory over Lawton-Bronson 47-45
Kingsley-Pierson didn't flinch, finally repelling Lawton-Bronson 47-45 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game. Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson faced off on January 11, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School.
Sioux City Journal
Never a doubt: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln breezes past Sioux City S.C. North 71-42
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 71-42 explosion on Sioux City S.C. North during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 22-10 margin...
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
Sioux City Journal
Company: Close to 60% of Iowa landowners have signed easements for carbon-capture pipeline project
GALVA, Iowa — Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions touted the progress they've made getting landowners to sign voluntary easements for a carbon dioxide pipeline, during a media tour Wednesday at an ethanol plant near Galva. "We're really excited about our project. We're making great progress," said Jake Ketzner, vice...
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Vermillion, S.D. woman identified in fatal crash, north of North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A Vermillion, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City on Nov. 26, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Thursday. At around 5 a.m. Nov. 26, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semitruck,...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity receiving more than $1.3 million, in state grants, to develop homes
SIOUX CITY — At the main office for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, there’s a bell employees ring when they notch some sort of “win” for the local chapter of the global nonprofit. Thursday morning, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Anne Holmes said the bell was clanging loudly and frequently.
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
