5 Protesters Arrested Outside Pilsen Church As Workers Remove Beloved Statue After Monthslong Standoff

fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
It Will Take A Village To Fight The Root Causes Of Violence. So West Siders Are Building One
GARFIELD PARK — A mass shooting on Halloween in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded and devastated the community — but West Side leaders and neighbors are finding ways to address the root causes of local violence and prevent more tragedies. The drive-by shooting saw three kids...
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
theeastcountygazette.com
‘A Matter of Life and Death’: Community Members Slam Chicago Police Department’s Reform Efforts
On Tuesday, the people of Chicago repeated their increasingly common narrative to a federal judge. They recalled discriminatory and traumatizing interactions with Chicago police. A mother said she heard a huge boom, and then police officers burst into her house and told her to get on the floor. She claimed...
Man who bought gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French could see 5 years in prison
Federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner. They said the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”
Longtime members of Chicago Catholic church sad to see beloved statue removed
CHICAGO - Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen. The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away. Those two congregations have been consolidated. The...
Chicago Public Schools teacher shot, killed while driving on South Side
CHICAGO - A man who was fatally shot while driving in Chatham on the South Side on Monday was a beloved Chicago Public Schools teacher. Quentine Carradine, 49, of Alsip, was traveling westbound in the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head, according to Chicago police.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder
CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of ramming Capitol doors
CHICAGO -- A Chicago man who apparently turned himself in to the FBI after it interviewed his associates now faces criminal charges for allegedly ramming the doors of the U.S. Capitol as rioters tried to enter the building on Jan. 6, 2021. James "Mac" McNamara, 61, now faces several charges,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Warn of Recent String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies and carjackings on the North Side, some of which took place just minutes apart from each other. One of the most recent incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne. The attempted armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video. The 34-year-old victim was on the phone with her mother, Pauline, at the time.
cwbchicago.com
Businessman may have shot burglar who broke into his office overnight
Chicago — A Rogers Park business owner may have shot a burglar who broke into his office Friday morning while he was working. The 58-year-old was working late when someone took the rear door off its hinges and entered his business in the 1900 block of West Howard around 1:45 a.m. A Chicago police spokesperson said the victim tried to stop the burglar and fired several rounds, causing the burglar to run away.
Police believe man attacked couple found lying bleeding in unincorporated Crete home
CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police believe a man attacked a couple in unincorporated Crete Thursday night, and he was also injured himself.At 6:41 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's police were sent to a house in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for what was first reported to be a shooting.In the house, police found the residents – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin who was believed to be the perpetrator, the Will County Sheriff's office said.A gun may have been fired...
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
Documentary chronicles fight for reparations for slavery in America on December 3rd at the DuSable Museum in Chicago
A documentary “The Big Payback”, chronicling the historic push for reparations in the city of Evanston, Illinois and nationally for reparations bill, HR40 will be presented in Chicago on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00pm at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Place. The event is sponsored by Black United Fund of Illinois Inc.™ (BUFI) in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation and Reparations United.
fox32chicago.com
North Side crime: 19 cars vandalized in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - At least 19 cars were found vandalized Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side. Police say the cars were in the 2100 block of West Howard Street in West Rogers Park when they were damaged. The vehicles were found around 1 a.m. with broken passenger side mirrors. No further...
‘Danger to society’: Indiana mayor lambasts police officer who opened fire on off-duty cop
ST. JOHN, Ind. — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. had harsh words for a St. John police officer who opened fire on a vehicle that was being driven by an off-duty Hammond cop. According to the St. John Police Department, the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. […]
