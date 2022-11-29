Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...

22 MINUTES AGO