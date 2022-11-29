Read full article on original website
Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state dinner
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday, with the two reaffirming their nations’ longstanding and strong alliance and discussing Ukraine and the economy. Macron was to be the guest of honor among about 400 at the White House’s first...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine’s war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also signaled he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that have raised concerns with France and other European allies.
Eritrean forces still killing Tigray civilians, report says
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Eritrean troops have continued killing dozens of civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and committing other abuses weeks after the two main warring parties signed a peace deal, according to an official document seen by The Associated Press. The forces from neighboring Eritrea, which has...
Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With Ukraine scrambling to keep communication lines open during the war, an army of engineers from the country’s phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes. The engineers, who typically go unseen...
Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military and the Islamic Jihad militant group, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between the sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal...
