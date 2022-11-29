ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Three teens charged after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside her South Nashville apartment, according to Metro Police. The teens pulled up behind the woman as she was returning to her home in the Nob Hill Apartments on Wallace Road Thursday night, police said. Henry Sandoval, 15, pulled out a loaded handgun and forced the woman to give him the keys to her car.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen charged in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Clarksville. According to the Clarksville Police Department, police received a shooting call at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, a 16-year-old male was found walking down McGraw Street with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September. According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man fights woman over gas pump

After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Local hospitals look to provide more security amid rise in violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of firing shots inside Saint Thomas hospital is due in court this week as we learn his alleged actions, unfortunately, are not unique. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said violence against healthcare workers is at an all-time high. Last week, hospital staff and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for hit-and-run in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested. Imen Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on Nov. 8. Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 30...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
BRENTWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy