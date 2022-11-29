Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSMV
Teens charged in murder of gas station owner spotted at school hours before shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms two teenagers accused of murder were spotted by a school official inside a Nashville high school hours before police say they shot and killed a gas station owner. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in an email McGavock High...
WSMV
Three teens charged after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside her South Nashville apartment, according to Metro Police. The teens pulled up behind the woman as she was returning to her home in the Nob Hill Apartments on Wallace Road Thursday night, police said. Henry Sandoval, 15, pulled out a loaded handgun and forced the woman to give him the keys to her car.
Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
WSMV
Teen charged in Clarksville shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Clarksville. According to the Clarksville Police Department, police received a shooting call at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, a 16-year-old male was found walking down McGraw Street with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
WSMV
Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September. According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.
WKRN
Man fights woman over gas pump
After he was attacked, Monk Nom Lengslvath sat down with News 2 to describe the encounter. Tennessee lawmakers, Gov. Lee chime in on LGBTQ+ …. Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has filed two bills affecting the LGBTQ+ community – one that would outlaw children’s transgender therapy and another to ban drag shows deemed sexual in nature.
Suspect in Clarksville road rage shooting arrested
A young woman accused of shooting and injuring a man in a Clarksville road rage incident Nov. 7 has been identified and arrested.
Key witness in Nashville nurse's murder case in jail with suspects
The confidential informant who will testify against the two suspect in the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman is now behind bars himself with the accused killers.
WSMV
Alleged porch pirates accused of following FedEx truck, stealing packages in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men who led police on a pursuit Thursday after they were caught stealing packages off porches in Nashville have been arrested, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Officers received a call from a witness who saw three men in a black Dodge Charger following...
fox17.com
Two teens overdose on Benadryl they took from Ashland City school, both have died
UPDATE (Dec. 1) - Two teenagers overdosed on Benadryl they took from a nurse's station at an Ashland City school, leaving both of them dead, police say. ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) - A 15-year-old girl is dead, and another teen is in critical condition after police say they took over-the-counter medication from school and overdosed.
Donelson road rage incident leads to slashed tires
Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.
WSMV
Local hospitals look to provide more security amid rise in violence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of firing shots inside Saint Thomas hospital is due in court this week as we learn his alleged actions, unfortunately, are not unique. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said violence against healthcare workers is at an all-time high. Last week, hospital staff and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
Former patient of Ashland City treatment center speaks out after teens die
Two teenage girls died after authorities say they overdosed on over-the-counter medication while at an Ashland City residential treatment program. Now a former patient is speaking out.
WSMV
Community members hold vigil for slain gas station owner in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a hundred people gathered outside of the Kwik Sak gas station on Lebanon Pike to honor the life and legacy of the store owner, Vishal Patel. The owner was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a robbery. The convenience store is currently closed but...
WSMV
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.
WSMV
Woman arrested for hit-and-run in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested. Imen Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on Nov. 8. Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 30...
WSMV
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
Two teens die after overdose at Ashland City residential treatment program
One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.
Comments / 0