flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly report: South Florida sees an increase in new cases
As of Thursday, Dec. 1, the state has added an average of 1,835 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 1,665 cases per day and 22 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it
While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
flkeysnews.com
What happens to people who die at sea trying to migrate? It falls to the Florida Keys
When people from Haiti and Cuba take to the sea in desperation to reach U.S. shores, they often end up in the Florida Keys, arriving on overloaded or homemade vessels. Some end up in immigration custody, with their futures up in the air as they’re processed. Others need medical care for exposure or dehydration.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
calleochonews.com
South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth
The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
wild941.com
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
biscaynetimes.com
The Great Corporate Migration
Miami-Dade County’s leading economic development wing is riding high. Established in 1985, the Beacon Council is an official public-private partnership responsible for driving new business investments throughout the county. The organization helps companies relocate to Miami-Dade by assisting in market research, site selection and workforce recruitment, as well as by negotiating new business deals to incentivize community benefits.
flkeysnews.com
You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida
Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
fox35orlando.com
Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale mayor asks Attorney General for help as city remains without commission
Faced first with a recount, then uncertainty about a candidate's eligibility to hold an office he was elected for, Fort Lauderdale has been without a functioning city commission since the midterm elections. The five-person board only has two members because three newly-elected members have yet to be sworn in. Two...
flkeysnews.com
Folks misunderstand hurricane ‘cone of uncertainty,’ study shows. Time for a change?
When there’s a hurricane coming, one iconic image fills TV screens and social media feeds: the cone of uncertainty. But as shown by the confusion and criticism in the devastating wake of Hurricane Ian, which struck Southwest Florida as a Category 4 in September, that single graphic isn’t great at explaining what’s coming. And that’s largely because the general public doesn’t understand what the cone actually means.
This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox35orlando.com
Woman gives birth on Royal Caribbean cruise ship leaving Florida
MIAMI - A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise from Florida unexpectedly went into labor early and ended up giving birth on the ship, according to the cruise line. On Nov. 29, the expectant mother was sailing on Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas cruise ship from Miami to Jamaica. The woman visited the medical facility on board the ship after she started to experience discomfort. After being examined, the medical team discovered she was in active labor, according to a press release.
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools amends 2022/2023 calendar due to time lost caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicle
(WSVN) - With hurricane season officially over, Broward County Public Schools will now utilize two previously scheduled early release days as make-up days to regain lost time caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The dates for these make-up days are Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 and Thursday, April 20. District’s schools...
With Florida’s lead Oath Keeper facing prison time, another Tampa Bay defendant remains eager for his day in court
Kelly Meggs, retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown and many other Oath Keepers claimed they went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to provide security for speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
