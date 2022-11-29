ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID weekly report: South Florida sees an increase in new cases

As of Thursday, Dec. 1, the state has added an average of 1,835 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 1,665 cases per day and 22 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it

While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth

The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting

This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach

Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
biscaynetimes.com

The Great Corporate Migration

Miami-Dade County’s leading economic development wing is riding high. Established in 1985, the Beacon Council is an official public-private partnership responsible for driving new business investments throughout the county. The organization helps companies relocate to Miami-Dade by assisting in market research, site selection and workforce recruitment, as well as by negotiating new business deals to incentivize community benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida

Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report

ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
ORLANDO, FL
flkeysnews.com

Folks misunderstand hurricane ‘cone of uncertainty,’ study shows. Time for a change?

When there’s a hurricane coming, one iconic image fills TV screens and social media feeds: the cone of uncertainty. But as shown by the confusion and criticism in the devastating wake of Hurricane Ian, which struck Southwest Florida as a Category 4 in September, that single graphic isn’t great at explaining what’s coming. And that’s largely because the general public doesn’t understand what the cone actually means.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Woman gives birth on Royal Caribbean cruise ship leaving Florida

MIAMI - A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise from Florida unexpectedly went into labor early and ended up giving birth on the ship, according to the cruise line. On Nov. 29, the expectant mother was sailing on Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas cruise ship from Miami to Jamaica. The woman visited the medical facility on board the ship after she started to experience discomfort. After being examined, the medical team discovered she was in active labor, according to a press release.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE

