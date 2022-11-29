ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Sea Coast Echo

Shore Thing: Outdoors for the Holidays

The wonderful Mississippi Gulf Coast is an amazing place to spend the holidays. Of course, you never know what the weather is going to be. Some years we are in shorts and flip-flops for Christmas, and once every blue moon it snows. One thing we always look forward to is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sea Coast Echo

Bay P.D. arrests man for allegedly biting another's nose off

A Biloxi man spent little more than a half-hour in the Hancock County Jail on Wednesday before posting bond after being arrested for allegedly biting a man’s nose off during an altercation in Bay St. Louis. Bay Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release that Mark Curtis...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Sheriff's office probing Bayside shooting

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland P.D. probing armed robbery at gas station

Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
WAVELAND, MS

