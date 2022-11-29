Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Shore Thing: Outdoors for the Holidays
The wonderful Mississippi Gulf Coast is an amazing place to spend the holidays. Of course, you never know what the weather is going to be. Some years we are in shorts and flip-flops for Christmas, and once every blue moon it snows. One thing we always look forward to is...
Sea Coast Echo
Bay P.D. arrests man for allegedly biting another's nose off
A Biloxi man spent little more than a half-hour in the Hancock County Jail on Wednesday before posting bond after being arrested for allegedly biting a man’s nose off during an altercation in Bay St. Louis. Bay Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release that Mark Curtis...
Sea Coast Echo
Sheriff's office probing Bayside shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that apparently occurred at Bayside Park on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forest Street at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ricky Adam said, and “Upon arrival, there was a female victim who had been shot.”
Sea Coast Echo
Waveland P.D. probing armed robbery at gas station
Waveland police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday at a local service station. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart at 612 Hwy. 90 — also known as the “Wave Stop and Shop” — at about 7:32 p.m. on Thursday, “regarding an armed robbery that had occurred,” Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
Sea Coast Echo
MSDH reports 1,834 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths statewide for the period of Nov. 22 to 28
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,834 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths in the state for the time period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28. As of Aug. 22, COVID-19 updates are made weekly, every Tuesday, rather than daily. As of the Nov....
