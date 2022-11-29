ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luz Solano
3d ago

Excellent transition program, as it provides support and peace of mind to know there is a team virtually monitoring the baby's development, safety and general well-being, which means peace of mind for parents, families and or the medical support team. Thank you!

Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain

BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
Five Things to Know About Swallowing

As a medical speech language pathologist, Assistant Professor Lindsay Griffin specializes in research and clinical care of a vital function that is often taken for granted or misunderstood. As told to Melissa Russell. Sometimes inspiration comes from unusual sources. For Lindsay Griffin, assistant professor of Communication Sciences & Disorders, it...
Weight loss drug could be life-saving, but it's tough for patients to get

BOSTON - Kimberly DelRosso of Pembroke spent much of her adult life in a constant battle with her sweet tooth and the scale. "I have tried every diet," she said. None were successful. But Kimberly says she's now a different person, down at least 40 pounds since February thanks to a drug called Wegovy. It's a once-a-week injection, much like an Epi-pen. "It flips some sort of switch in my brain that tells me I'm not hungry," she said explaining how it works. Kimberly says she's got tons of energy and was able to go hiking this fall in Yellowstone National Park. "It's...
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
Peabody Couple Will Match Gift Card Sales At North Shore Children's Museum

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One generous Peabody couple will be helping out the North Shore Children's Museum this holiday season. Martha and Chuck Holden will give a matching donation to the museum for every gift card sold that is valued up to $100. The campaign will last up to $10,000 donated.
Inside the Earthshot Award ceremony held in Boston

The second annual Earthshot Prize offered $1.2 million in prize money to each of the winners in five separate categories. The winners and all 15 finalists will receive help in expanding their projects to meet global demand.
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"

BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
Car crashes into fence in front of Chelsea home

A car crashed into a fence in front of a home in Chelsea Wednesday night. The incident took place at a residence on Crescent Avenue. The crash caused minor damage to the home and the side of a nearby car. There is no word on what caused the crash. (Copyright...
