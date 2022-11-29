BOSTON - Kimberly DelRosso of Pembroke spent much of her adult life in a constant battle with her sweet tooth and the scale. "I have tried every diet," she said. None were successful. But Kimberly says she's now a different person, down at least 40 pounds since February thanks to a drug called Wegovy. It's a once-a-week injection, much like an Epi-pen. "It flips some sort of switch in my brain that tells me I'm not hungry," she said explaining how it works. Kimberly says she's got tons of energy and was able to go hiking this fall in Yellowstone National Park. "It's...

PEMBROKE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO