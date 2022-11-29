Read full article on original website
Luz Solano
3d ago
Excellent transition program, as it provides support and peace of mind to know there is a team virtually monitoring the baby's development, safety and general well-being, which means peace of mind for parents, families and or the medical support team. Thank you!
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Boston-Area Nurse Needs Helping Hand As She Recovers From Summer Stroke
A 58-year-old woman who has spent most of her life helping others heal needs people to return the favor as she recovers from a stroke from earlier this year, according to her family. Doreen Barker suffered a "massive, right-sided stroke" that landed her in critical care at Mass General Hospital...
Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain
BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
Overnight fire displaces five adults, 11 children in Dorchester
BOSTON — An overnight fire has displaced five adults and 11 children in Dorchester. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to the Boston Fire Department the fire happened around 4 a.m. There are no injuries to report. The...
emerson.edu
Five Things to Know About Swallowing
As a medical speech language pathologist, Assistant Professor Lindsay Griffin specializes in research and clinical care of a vital function that is often taken for granted or misunderstood. As told to Melissa Russell. Sometimes inspiration comes from unusual sources. For Lindsay Griffin, assistant professor of Communication Sciences & Disorders, it...
Weight loss drug could be life-saving, but it's tough for patients to get
BOSTON - Kimberly DelRosso of Pembroke spent much of her adult life in a constant battle with her sweet tooth and the scale. "I have tried every diet," she said. None were successful. But Kimberly says she's now a different person, down at least 40 pounds since February thanks to a drug called Wegovy. It's a once-a-week injection, much like an Epi-pen. "It flips some sort of switch in my brain that tells me I'm not hungry," she said explaining how it works. Kimberly says she's got tons of energy and was able to go hiking this fall in Yellowstone National Park. "It's...
WMUR.com
Remains of 4 infants -- 2 boys, 2 girls -- found in home in Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department's website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
iheart.com
Peabody Couple Will Match Gift Card Sales At North Shore Children's Museum
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One generous Peabody couple will be helping out the North Shore Children's Museum this holiday season. Martha and Chuck Holden will give a matching donation to the museum for every gift card sold that is valued up to $100. The campaign will last up to $10,000 donated.
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
WCVB
'I'm famous': 8-year-old boy dressed as member of Royal Guard meets Prince, Princess of Wales
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An 8-year-old Brookline boy dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard got to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday during their three-day tour in and around Massachusetts. Henry Dynov-Teixeira said he wore the costume on Halloween, and one month later he...
WCVB
Inside the Earthshot Award ceremony held in Boston
The second annual Earthshot Prize offered $1.2 million in prize money to each of the winners in five separate categories. The winners and all 15 finalists will receive help in expanding their projects to meet global demand.
Top exec at Mass. pharmacy in deadly meningitis outbreak sentenced to prison
BOSTON (AP) — A former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that resulted in more than 100 patient deaths has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government. Gregory Conigliaro, 57, as the vice...
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"
BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
WCVB
Amber Alert canceled after Dartmouth, Massachusetts, infant, mother located; Two in custody
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — An Amber Alert was canceled after a woman and an infant who left in a vehicle in the southeastern town of Dartmouth were found, Massachusetts State Police said. State police said the Amber Alert was issued for 6-month-old Grayson Benson who was abducted with his mother,...
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
Boston Police confirm remains of four infants discovered in South Boston condo
SOUTH BOSTON — We are learning more information about a disturbing discovery inside a South Boston condo. After initially finding a baby in a freezer, investigators say they discovered there were more. Boston police are calling this a homicide investigation. But we now know, according to police, the remains...
whdh.com
Car crashes into fence in front of Chelsea home
A car crashed into a fence in front of a home in Chelsea Wednesday night. The incident took place at a residence on Crescent Avenue. The crash caused minor damage to the home and the side of a nearby car. There is no word on what caused the crash. (Copyright...
WCVB
Massachusetts Conference for Women gets underway in-person for first time since 2019
BOSTON — Hundreds of people flooded the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center as the Massachusetts Conference for Women got underway Wednesday. “It's great to be in person with all of these wonderful women leaders,” said attendee Kiara Biagioni. The conference is returning to an in-person event for the...
WCVB
Boston-area climate tech companies prep for visit from Prince William and Princess Kate
BOSTON — The royal couple has a busy schedule the next two days, including a visit with several local companies working on cutting-edge climate technology, including Somerville’s Greentown Labs. A few weeks ago, Greentown CEO Emily Reichert said she got a call from British officials saying they were...
Crowd eagerly waits outside Boston City Hall Plaza to catch glimpse of Prince and Princess of Wales
BOSTON — The weather did not discourage die hard Royal fans from catching a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Bostonians do seem to have a fascination with royalty. People came down here knowing the forecast was dismal. Many found the day historical and wanted to be...
