Wild West Shootout returns to Manogue starting Thursday

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

The 18th Wild West Shootout will have a different format when it begins Thursday at Bishop Manogue High School. Organizers are doing a pool play format with Nevada schools facing California schools on each of the three days.

Nevada teams competing this week include defending North 5A Region champion Douglas, Region runner-up Spanish Springs, Bishop Manogue and Damonte Ranch.

California schools competing in the Shootout include Vacaville, Birmingham, Folsom and Jesuit.

The Wild West Shootout is about more than basketball though. It is one of the area's biggest fundraisers for children with autism.

The Wild West Shootout has been held at Bishop Manogue the past several years and is the sole fundraiser for the Sierra Kids Foundation, a local nonprofit that raises funds to help families in Northern Nevada with a young child with autism.

The foundation typically helps families who are uninsured or underinsured, low-income, unemployed or families of low socio-economic status who may not be able to afford an autism treatment program otherwise.

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by donations to the Sierra Kids Foundation.

The high school basketball season is already underway in Northern Nevada. Most teams start with a league game before they turn to tournaments in Northern Nevada and California for most of December.

Wild West Shootout Schedules/Times

Thursday

Game 1: 2 p.m. Damonte vs. Vacaville

Game 2: 3:45 p.m.- Douglas vs. Birmingham

Game 3: 5:30 p.m. – Manogue vs. Folsom

Game 4: 7:15- Spanish Springs vs. Jesuit

Friday

Game 1: 2 p.m.- Douglas vs. Folsom

Game 2: 3:45 p.m- Damonte vs. Jesuit

Game 3: 5:30 p.m.- Manogue vs. Vacaville

Game 4: 7:15 p.m.- Spanish Springs vs. Birmingham

Saturday

Game 1: 11 a.m.- Douglas vs. Vacaville

Game 2: 12:45 p.m.- Spanish Springs vs. Folsom

Game 3: 2:30 p.m.- Manogue vs. Jesuit

Game 4: 4:15 p.m.- Damonte vs. Birmingham

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Wild West Shootout returns to Manogue starting Thursday

Reno-Gazette Journal

