Clark County, NV

Clark County reports first flu deaths of season as cases increase in Southern Nevada

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS — Two women died of influenza this month in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Tuesday, marking the county's first flu-related deaths this season as cases are on the rise.

One of the women was in her 40s and the other in her 60s, according to the health district. Both women were Clark County residents.

Between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19, health district officials said, 67 flu-related hospitalizations were reported in Clark County, home to Las Vegas — a 72% increase from the previous week.

Emergency room and urgent care visits for flu-like symptoms are also on the rise, according to the health district.

"These deaths are a tragedy," said Southern Nevada's district health officer, Dr. Fermin Leguin, "and I offer my condolences to the families and friends of these women."

How to stay healthy amid flu surge

In a statement Tuesday announcing the deaths, the health district urged the public to get vaccinated and offered the following preventative steps to stay healthy this winter:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home if you are sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay at home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water aren't available.
  • Get tested for COVID-19 if flu-like symptoms develop.

In Northern Nevada, according to Washoe County's latest influenza report covering the week of Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, no flu deaths had been reported in the state's second most populous county. Flu-related hospitalizations are also increasing in Washoe, the report shows.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale . Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Clark County reports first flu deaths of season as cases increase in Southern Nevada

