Reno, NV

Back-to-back Sierra storms bringing substantial snow to Tahoe, Reno

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

A series of strong winter storms hitting the northern Sierra will be a boon to Tahoe ski resorts while creating dangerous backcountry conditions.

The snow level will dip low enough that even valley areas, such as downtown Reno, are expected to see some snow.

The first round of storms will roll in Wednesday night through Friday morning, with the heaviest snow on Thursday.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe could get 9 to 15 inches; Alpine Meadows could get 12 to 20 inches; Kirkwood could get 18 to 28 inches and Donner Pass could get 15 to 25 inches.

Love winter but don't ski? Check out our non-skiers guide to winter fun in the Reno/Tahoe area

Strong winds are also forecast, possibly causing whiteout conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch, and the Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche watch. Avalanche danger will rise due to the combination of heavy snow and wind on top of a shallow, weak snowpack.

The highest avalanche danger is forecast from Thursday morning through Friday morning between Yuba Pass (Hwy. 49) in the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy. 4) in the south. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas.

A second storm system is set to hit the area Friday night through Sunday. It is unclear how strong the storm will be, but forecasters agree the snow will be heavy at times.

The storms coincide with opening dates for Tahoe ski resorts such as Diamond Peak that have waited for a stronger base to open. The resort opens Saturday.

Most Tahoe resorts have already opened for the season but with very limited terrain. This week’s storms should help the resorts open more terrain.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Back-to-back Sierra storms bringing substantial snow to Tahoe, Reno

