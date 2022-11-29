ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqwoX_0jRWlVFN00

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why.

Why would a respiratory virus cause GI symptoms? It’s a question we’ve all been wondering since COVID hit the scene in late 2019.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite.

Researchers may have just discovered why. Levels of bacteria in COVID patients’ microbiomes were off when compared to those of healthy patients who hadn’t experienced COVID, according to a new study from Rutgers University, released Monday.

Researchers collected stool samples from 60 individuals: 20 who had active COVID infections, 20 who had never experienced COVID, and 20 who had recovered from it. They found differences in the quantities of 55 bacterial species in those with active COVID, when compared to those who hadn’t experienced infection or had recovered from it.

Levels of some generally “good bacteria” like Bacteroidaceae and Ruminococcaceae were depleted, while others like Faecalibacterium and the Eubacterium brachy group were below optimal levels, researchers found. And an overabundance of Prevotellaceae continued after infection.

The study, which began in May 2020 and wrapped up in January 2021, looked at patients early in the pandemic. During that time, before vaccines and antiviral treatments like Paxlovid, it was common for doctors to treat COVID patients with a round of antibiotics, in an attempt to rid the body of any secondary infections that may exist, Dr. Martin Blaser, an author of the study, said in a statement.

Differences in the gut microbiomes of people with COVID, or those who had previously been infected, existed regardless of antibiotic use, according to Blaser. But they were more pronounced in patients who had been treated with antibiotics.

“What we found was that, while there were differences between people who had COVID-19 and those who were not ill, the biggest difference from others was seen in those who had been administered antibiotics,” said Blaser, the Henry Rutgers Chair of the Human Microbiome at Rutgers University, as well as a director of the university’s Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine.

The study’s findings may eventually lead to the development of probiotics specifically for people who come down with COVID, the authors state.

GI symptoms are still incredibly prevalent this year among the millions who report COVID symptoms to the Zoe Health Study. Run by scientists at Harvard and Stanford universities, it’s based on data submitted by millions of U.S. and U.K. participants who log their symptoms via an app for research purposes.

But the number of positive COVID tests reported to the study is down this year over last year. This suggests that while Omicron still features GI symptoms, it doesn’t do so at a greater level than Delta did. What’s more, a stomach bug like norovirus may contribute, researchers recently wrote.

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives—and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.

Comments / 15

Related
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Fortune

Fortune

248K+
Followers
10K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy