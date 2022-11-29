NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO