WDBJ7.com
AG Miyares announces settlement with CarMax over disclosure of safety recalls
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that a bipartisan settlement has been reached with CarMax Auto Superstores over the disclosure of safety recalls. The settlement stems from an investigation opened due to concerns that consumers weren’t aware of unrepaired and potentially serious...
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
wfxrtv.com
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states. “We have to do so much more. We are behind. We are...
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
thenewsprogress.com
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia
We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
WHSV
New mpox case may change how some view the virus
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
NBC Washington
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Donates Fourth-Quarter Salary to Nonprofit
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday afternoon that he would donate his gubernatorial salary from the fourth quarter of the year to Pathways, a nonprofit based in Petersburg. Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and renamed in 2008, provides resources, job training, and education in life skills like...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Lodging
Mumford Company Completes Sale of Two Limited-Service Hotels in Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.
Virginia Republican proposes total ban on youth medical transition
A Virginia State Senator from Chesterfield County has proposed a total ban on medical transition for youth in Virginia.
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
Change in Virginia tolls soon requiring taller vehicles to pay 3x standard rate
If you pride yourself in having the tallest truck in town, you might want to rethink your drive to work. A change in Virginia toll rates on Express Lanes is raising the prices for taller vehicles to three times that of the standard rate.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Under Youngkin initiative, first lab schools win state dollars to get started
New lab schools are officially in the works after winning state dollars. The bipartisan initiative has been a big priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
NBC Washington
Virginia Sees Surge in Flu Cases, Other Respiratory Illnesses
Virginia health officials are on high alert due to a dangerous surge in flu cases and other illnesses in the state. Hospitals in Northern Virginia are dealing with a spike in patient volume and a strain on capacity as a result. Flu cases are soaring across the DC area, but...
cardinalnews.org
After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.
After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
