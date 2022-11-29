ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

AG Miyares announces settlement with CarMax over disclosure of safety recalls

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that a bipartisan settlement has been reached with CarMax Auto Superstores over the disclosure of safety recalls. The settlement stems from an investigation opened due to concerns that consumers weren’t aware of unrepaired and potentially serious...
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia

We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WHSV

New mpox case may change how some view the virus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Donates Fourth-Quarter Salary to Nonprofit

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday afternoon that he would donate his gubernatorial salary from the fourth quarter of the year to Pathways, a nonprofit based in Petersburg. Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and renamed in 2008, provides resources, job training, and education in life skills like...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lodging

Mumford Company Completes Sale of Two Limited-Service Hotels in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Sees Surge in Flu Cases, Other Respiratory Illnesses

Virginia health officials are on high alert due to a dangerous surge in flu cases and other illnesses in the state. Hospitals in Northern Virginia are dealing with a spike in patient volume and a strain on capacity as a result. Flu cases are soaring across the DC area, but...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.

After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJHL

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy